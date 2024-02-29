WATCH: Loony Rachel Maddow Flips Out After Supreme Court Agrees to Hear President Trump’s Immunity Claim

The Gateway Pundit reported the US Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Trump’s presidential immunity claim in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 case in Washington, DC. This specifically addresses whether he can evade charges lodged against him tied to the alleged insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The high court will hear oral arguments on an expedited schedule the week of April 22 and decide by the end of the term in June or sooner.

As Jim Hoft previously noted, the liberal media had a series of dumb hot takes following the decision, especially on CNN and MSNBC. They cannot bear the fact Trump is about to prevail potentially.

But the biggest meltdown belongs to MSNBC’s most infamous host: Rachel Maddow. She was a guest on fellow leftist MSNBC anchor Chris Haye’s show All In With Chris Hayes to give her “analysis” of the common-sense ruling.

She started off her tirade by claiming that the ruling proved the Court was not a rational actor and that Trump will never face trial. Maddow then insanely claimed that if Trump wins re-election, he will NEVER leave office and stay in power for life to avoid going to jail.

WATCH:

NEW: Far-left MSNBC host Rachel Maddow works herself into a panic and claims Donald Trump will remain in office for life if elected in 2024. I’m convinced MSNBC is actually just an insane asylum. “When [Supreme Court] inevitably rule that presidents aren't immune from… pic.twitter.com/HTvuWSVYUV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 29, 2024

If you think about the court as a rational actor and a decent one, it turns out that was an unreasonable supposition, and it turns out they’re not that. The conclusion we can arrive at now, based on what they have done without waiting for the ruling, is ensuring Trump will not face trial. And when they inevitably rule that presidents aren’t immune from prosecution after they leave office, what that will tell Donald Trump, if by then he is president, is that he can never leave the office of the presidency.” If he is voted out in 2028, he cannot leave office, and he is welcome to commit any crimes he wants to, as long as he is still president, in order to ignore the result of that election and stay in power for life, because otherwise he’s gonna go to prison when he gets out.

But she was not done! She kept going with her temper tantrum and accused the court of interfering in the election and trying to act as Trump’s “political friend.”

VIDEO:

"This is B.S.—you were doing this as a dilatory tactic to help your political friend," says @Maddow on SCOTUS. "And for you to say that this is something that the Court needs to decide because it's something that's unclear in the law is just flagrant, flagrant bullpucky." pic.twitter.com/v1NKDorzb0 — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) February 29, 2024