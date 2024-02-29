“Until We Take Away Their Power – They Will Continue to Do This” – MSNBC Contributor Calls on Democrats to Strip Power from the Supreme Court After Trump Ruling (VIDEO)

On Wednesay, the US Supreme Court agreed to hear the question of whether Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution, and specifically, whether he can evade charges lodged against him tied to the alleged insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. For the record, Trump has never been charged with an insurrection despite the media talking points.

The high court will hear oral arguments on an expedited schedule the week of April 22 and decide by the end of the term in June or sooner.

Judge Tanya Chutkan announced she was postponing her March 4 trial date indefinitely as Trump’s immunity argument makes its way through the courts.

Jack Smith’s January trial against President Trump may be postponed past November.

Democrats did not take this news very well. They were hoping to bankrupt and jail President Trump by Election Day 2024 just like any other violent regime in the past.

MSNBC took the news expecially hard.

Unhinged contributor Elie Mystal, from The Nation magazine called on Democrats to “deal with” the Supreme Court.

It’s become impossible for Democrats to wage an all-out war on the American people when they don’t control the Supreme Court.

Elie Mystal: What it says is that they are corrupted political actors who act in bad faith. The reason why people like Mark and people like Dahlia seem to have a crystal ball is because they’re real, because they’re realists, and they understand the court for what it is. And at some point, people in the media, people at home, and people sitting in the White House have to stop pretending that the Supreme Court is some kind of benign ‘trying to do its best’ institution and start to realize that there are six Republicans, not conservatives, Republicans on the Supreme Court, who view it as their job to help the Republican Party. And until we do something about that, until we take away that power, until we draw the line on them there, they will continue to do this. They will help Trump. They will take away abortion rights. They will end affirmative action. They will liberalize gun rights. They will do all of it until we stop them. And somebody needs to start listening in the higher echelons of the Democratic party, because we will keep losing every day we allow these six Republicans in robes to rule over all of us.

Democrats are outraged that Trump may get a fair hearing in the Supreme Court. That goes against their principles.

It does appear Mystal is putting the Supreme Court justices in serious danger. Last year a young would-be assassin was arrested outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home.

MSNBC is promoting violence. When is Chris Wray going to arrest this guy?