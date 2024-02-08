WATCH: Leaked Internal Footage of Senior Officials at Federal Aviation Administration Reveals Plan to Reduce Number of White Males in Aviation

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh released internal footage of senior officials at the Federal Aviation Administration’s Flight Program Operations division working on a plan to reduce the number of white males in aviation.

According to Matt Walsh: The footage, which is from April 2022, begins with FAA acting deputy chief operating officer Angela McCullough saying more workers need to go from “ramp to cockpit,” meaning she wants to see more baggage handlers become airline pilots.

Angela McCullough complained that Flight Operations is “white-male dominated” and told the managers they need to “talk about what the future could look like.”

The FAA’s Vice President of Flight Operations David ‘Wil’ Riggins agreed with Angela McCullough that there are too many white men in aviation.

“That’s great, honestly. Those are some words that we really need to spend some time digging through and thinking about,” Riggins said.

The aviation industry’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices are putting the public in danger.

Last month a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.

According to a new report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday, the door panel that blew out had no bolts installed.

Furthermore, the faulty door plug was manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Malaysia.

Sleep well, America.