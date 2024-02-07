New Report Reveals Door Panel on Alaska Airlines Flight Had NO BOLTS INSTALLED – Faulty Plug Was Manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia

Earlier this month a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.

Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening. https://t.co/FcTyzZD0uW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

According to a new report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday, the door panel that blew out had no bolts installed.

Furthermore, the faulty door plug was manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Malaysia.

“Whatever final conclusions are reached, Boeing is accountable for what happened,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in the statement. “An event like this must not happen on an airplane that leaves our factory. We simply must do better for our customers and their passengers. We are implementing a comprehensive plan to strengthen quality and the confidence of our stakeholders. It will take significant, demonstrated action and transparency at every turn — and that is where we are squarely focused.”

