New Report Reveals Door Panel on Alaska Airlines Flight Had NO BOLTS INSTALLED – Faulty Plug Was Manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia

Earlier this month a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.
The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.
Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening. https://t.co/FcTyzZD0uW
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024
According to a new report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday, the door panel that blew out had no bolts installed.
Furthermore, the faulty door plug was manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Malaysia.
“Whatever final conclusions are reached, Boeing is accountable for what happened,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in the statement. “An event like this must not happen on an airplane that leaves our factory. We simply must do better for our customers and their passengers. We are implementing a comprehensive plan to strengthen quality and the confidence of our stakeholders. It will take significant, demonstrated action and transparency at every turn — and that is where we are squarely focused.”
NBC News reported:
The door panel on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 that fell off midair had no bolts installed on the door plug, according to preliminary findings released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.
A picture of the plane in a factory in Renton, Washington, revealed the lack of bolts, the NTSB said.
“Photo documentation obtained from Boeing shows evidence of the left-hand MED plug closed with no retention hardware (bolts) in the three visible locations,” the report said, using an acronym for the middle exit door.
However, it was not clear at what stage in the manufacturing process the plane was in when the photo was taken.
The faulty plug was manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia on March 24, 2023, and was received at Spirit AeroSystems Wichita on May 10, 2023, the report said. The plug was then installed and rigged on the Spirit AeroSystems Fuselage Line 8789 before it was shipped to Boeing on Aug. 20, 2023. The fuselage arrived at Boeing’s Renton facility on Aug. 31, 2023, according to the report.