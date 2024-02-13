WATCH: Joe Biden Posts Video of Himself Pandering to Black Kids and it Doesn’t Go Well

Joe Biden is in trouble with black voters as the 2024 election goes into full swing.

So his campaign thought it would be a great idea to post a video of Biden buying fried chicken for black kids.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, a poll recently released by ABC News and the Washington Post has Trump leading Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch, 52 percent to 42 percent among registered voters.

74% of Americans say the economy is poor. Americans are rejecting the propaganda promoting Joe Biden’s economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics.”

The economy sucks. Inflation is still high, groceries prices are soaring, mortgage rates are at 20-year highs and gas prices are through the roof.

Blacks and Latinos are jumping ship and abandoning Joe “you ain’t black” Biden.

Also according to the NBC poll, Biden’s approval among black voters is down a whopping 17 points since the first year of his presidency.

Biden posted a video to X of him spending time with Christian and Carter and discussing their involvement in their community and schools.

The video is painfully awkward and forced. Biden feigns interest in the young men’s lives as they talk about school and sports.

At one point Joe Biden told one of the kids, “Your dad would jump in front of a bullet for you.”

Brilliant. Just brilliant.

WATCH:

It’s great to spend time with Christian and Carter and discuss their involvement in their community and schools. pic.twitter.com/Vd3q70UriM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

While this video isn’t as bad as the one where Biden talks about black kids rubbing his hairy legs, it’s close.

How is this guy a candidate for President? MUST WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QK161OSlRk — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 2, 2019

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist.

In 2020, Biden told black radio host Charlamagne Tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black!”

WATCH:

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

Joe Biden recently disparaged blacks and Latinos as workers without high school diplomas.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I’ve focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, the workers without high school diplomas! And the lowest unemployment rate for women now!” Biden said a couple of weeks ago in Maryland.

Four years ago on the campaign trail, Joe Biden asserted that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“We have this notion that some how if you’re poor you can not do it. Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” Biden said before pausing, catching himself, and adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” Biden said.

Every once in a while the mask slips and the public sees the real Joe Biden.