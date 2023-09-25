NBC Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Among Black Voters is Down a Whopping 17 Points Since His First Year of Presidency

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black!” – Joe Biden

WATCH:

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

Joe Biden is in trouble with black voters going into the 2024 election.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, a poll released Sunday by ABC News and the Washington Post has Trump leading Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch, 52 percent to 42 percent among registered voters.

74% of Americans say the economy is poor. Americans are rejecting the propaganda promoting Joe Biden’s economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics.”

The economy sucks. Inflation is still high, groceries prices are soaring, mortgage rates are at 20-year highs and gas prices are through the roof.

Blacks and Latinos are jumping ship and abandoning Joe “you ain’t black” Biden.

Also according to the NBC poll, Biden’s approval among black voters is down a whopping 17 points since the first year of his presidency.

Biden is also down double digits among Latino voters without a college degree and independents.

JUST IN: Biden's "approval among Black voters is down 17 points since the first year of his presidency." Biden is also "down by double digits among Latinos, voters without a college degree, and independents," according to latest NBC poll.pic.twitter.com/WRuzY0FBlU — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 24, 2023

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist.

Joe Biden recently disparaged blacks and Latinos as workers without high school diplomas.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I’ve focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, the workers without high school diplomas! And the lowest unemployment rate for women now!” Biden said a couple of weeks ago in Maryland.

Four years ago on the campaign trail, Joe Biden asserted that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“We have this notion that some how if you’re poor you can not do it. Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” Biden said before pausing, catching himself, and adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

Every once in a while the mask slips and the public sees the real Joe Biden.