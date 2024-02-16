WATCH: Fani Willis’ Black Panther Daddy Takes the Stand, Claims Someone Spray-Painted the “B-Word” and the “N-Word” on Fani’s House – But He Cleaned it Before She Saw It

Day two of the evidentiary hearing about alleged misconduct by Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was underway on Friday as the judge weighs whether Willis should be disqualified from the Trump RICO case.

Fani Willis will not take the stand on Friday after she went completely off the rails in court on Thursday.

Willis’ radical Black Panther father John C. Floyd III, who lived with her and advised her when she indicted Trump, took the stand on Friday.

John Floyd is a former Black Panther who once called the police in Los Angeles an “occupying army” that was nothing but trouble.

Floyd was a high-ranking member of the Black Panthers in Los Angeles who later became a defense attorney after splitting from the Panthers in the early 1970s.

And Floyd dated most-wanted criminal Angela Davis who was accused of being involved in kidnappings and murders.

John Floyd testified that Fani Willis was forced to leave her house and move to another condo because people threatened her and called her the N-word.

Fani Willis on Thursday testified that she was getting threats because of the gang-related cases she was handling.

Of course, there is no video evidence of this.

Willis’ dad also testified that someone spray-painted “bitch” and the N-word on Fani’s house but he cleaned it off before Fani even saw it.

“I don’t even think my daughter even knew that I cleaned it off and called the police,” John Floyd said.

When asked about Fani Willis’ claim that she piles stashes of cash in her home, John Floyd said “it’s a black thing.”

