Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was spotted earlier this week in Moscow, igniting widespread speculation about his reasons for visiting. It has now been confirmed by Carlson himself that he was in Russia to secure an exclusive interview with President Vladimir Putin.

The interview, scheduled for release today at 6 PM EST on TuckerCarlson.com, promises to be one of the most significant media events of the year.

Carlson, known for his outspoken criticism of far-left media narratives, has faced both anticipation and backlash for his decision to interview the Russian leader.

In a video statement shared on X, Carlson outlined the reason behind his trip to Moscow and the upcoming interview, emphasizing the importance of journalism’s role in informing the public, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Here’s why we’re doing it first, because it’s our job. We’re in journalism. Our duty is to inform people two years into a war that’s reshaping the entire world.”

Carlson further criticized the current state of media coverage of the Ukraine conflict, accusing American outlets of omitting crucial information and perpetuating government propaganda. He argued that the American public has a right to hear directly from Putin to understand his perspective and motivations, something that has been conspicuously absent from Western media coverage.

Amidst growing tensions and escalating rhetoric from both pro-Ukraine shills and anti-free speech globalists, the European Union, citing concerns over the spread of “misinformation,” is reportedly considering imposing a travel ban on Carlson in response to the interview.

Despite these challenges, Carlson remains undeterred, “Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they’re implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it because we are Americans, too. Freedom of speech is our birthright. We were born with the right to say what we believe. That right cannot be taken away, no matter who is in the White House. But they’re trying anyway.”

“Almost three years ago, the Biden administration illegally spied on our text messages and then leaked the contents to their servants in the news media. They did this in order to stop a Putin interview that we were planning last month. We’re pretty certain they did exactly the same thing once again. But this time, we came to Moscow anyway. We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin. We are here because we love the United States and we wanted to remain prosperous and free,” Tucker said.

“We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can, and then, like a free citizen and not a slave, you can decide for yourself,” Tucker concluded.

The full interview is set to be available on Carlson’s website, tuckercarlson.com, as he has assured his audience that there will be no paywall or external funding influencing the content. This interview will be one of the most talked-about media events of the year.