WATCH: Tucker Carlson Reveals Why He is Interviewing Vladimir Putin

As Jim Hoft reported earlier today, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was spotted in Moscow, amidst swirling speculation that he was in Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin. Now, Tucker himself has confirmed the interview is happening and is explaining why he decided to go forward.

Tucker is currently waiting for the much-anticipated showdown to occur and acknowledged the risks of meeting with such a high-profile leader. But he listed a few reasons why he decided to carry forward.

Tucker revealed the first purpose for conducting the interview is because it is the sworn duty of the press to inform the public.

Here’s why we’re doing it: First, it’s our job. We are in journalism. It is our duty to inform people. Two years into a war reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed…But they should know because they are paying much of it.

Tucker goes on to elaborate on how big of a disaster the Ukraine War is and notes that it has wholly upended global and military trade alliances. He went on to bash the American networks for lying to their viewers about the actual state of the conflict.

Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

Tucker then criticizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for using his fawning media sessions disguised interviews to push ever deeper U.S. intervention into the war. He also noted that he asked Zelensky to interview and hoped he would accept.

The former Fox News host then noted the second reason for the interview: not a single Western journalist has even bothered to interview Putin after two years of seemingly endless war.

“Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine and what his goals are now…Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in, and we have a right to tell them about it because we are Americans too,” Tucker explained.

Tucker noted that the Biden regime illegally spied on his team’s text messages three years ago and leaked the contents to their allies in the news media. Tucker suspects they did the same thing one month ago but came to Moscow anyway.

They did this not because of any love for Vladimir Putin but because of love for America.

“We want it (America) to remain prosperous and free,” Tucker said.

Tucker closes the video by saying everyone can watch the interview free and unedited on his website, TuckerCarlson.com. Elon Musk will also let the interview air uncensored once it is posted on X.