EU Globalists Call for Travel Ban Against Tucker Carlson for Daring to Interview Putin

The Gateway Pundit reported that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson traveled to Moscow to interview Vladimir Putin.

Rabidly pro-Ukraine shills and globalists are furious that Carlson is once again pushing back against the required narratives and letting people make up their own minds.

Now, anti-free speech globalists at the European Union are said to be considering a travel ban for Carlson over the interview, which will air on Thursday night.

Carlson explained his motive for interviewing Putin in a video statement on Tuesday, saying, “Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now.”

“We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin….We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can.”

But letting people have access to information to decide for themselves is simply not allowed in a world run by globalists and their lapdogs in the mainstream media.

Infowars founder Alex Jones wrote on X, “The same EU globalist scum are trying to bully ⁦@elonmusk⁩ in to censorship with criminal prosecution threats. Now they are moving in on Tucker! We must stand together for free speech.”

According to Newsweek, former Belgian Prime Minister and current member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt said Carlson should be banned from entering EU nations because he’s “a mouthpiece” of Putin and U.S. presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

Verhofstadt added, “Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine his case as well.”

Luis Garicano, a former MEP, told Newsweek he agreed with Verhofstadt’s stance. “He is no longer a newsman, but a propagandist for the most heinous regime on European soil and the one which is most dangerous to our peace and security,” Garicano said of Carlson. The content of Carlson’s interview with Putin is not yet clear but, given the pundit’s long-time defense of aspects of Russian policy, critics expect it to be sympathetic to Moscow. “First of all, it should be remembered that Putin is not just a president of an aggressor country, but he is wanted by the International Criminal Court and accused of genocide and war crimes,” MEP Urmas Paet, who previously served as Estonia’s foreign minister, told Newsweek.

The last time Carlson attempted to interview Putin, the NSA started spying on him and leaking information to the press.

In 2021, Carlson told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he was contacted by a journalist who informed him that the NSA leaked his emails to the media in an effort to get his popular Fox News show canceled.