Trump Reacts to Verdict in Civil Fraud Trial at Press Conference: “This is Russia, This is China… and It’s Happening Right Here in Our Country” (VIDEO)

Trump responded to New York Judge Arthur Engoron’s verdict while speaking to the press on Friday, slamming the judge as “not a respected man” and comparing the radical left Judge and New York Attorney General’s tactics to Russia and China.

The non-jury Soviet-style show trial played out in court for 11 weeks. Judge Engoron delayed the verdict to mid-February after he demanded information about possible perjury by Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg at the eleventh hour.

The fix was in.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday that Judge Arthur Engoron released a 92-page verdict, ordering Trump to pay a more than $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

Eric Trump and Don Jr. were ordered to pay $4,013,024 each, and Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million.

Trump is expected to speedily appeal Engoron’s decision.

“Given the grave stakes, we trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious verdict and end this relentless persecution against my clients,” Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said in a statement.

The Gateway Pundit later reported that Trump responded to the verdict in a series of posts on TRUTH Social, slamming the “Crooked New York State Judge” and “totally Corrupt Attorney General” and assuring he “will continue the fight on appeal!”

Recall that radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James sought $370 million in ‘damages’ when there was no victim in this fraud case, and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

To justify this sham witch hunt, Engoron falsely ruled that Trump’s 20-acre Mar-a-Lago home in West Palm Beach, Florida, was worth just $18 million!

Trump also said that New York is ” a state that’s going bust because everybody’s leaving” under its radical left leadership. Trump previously stated that

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, between early 2020 and 2023, 158 companies that manage $993 billion in assets moved their headquarters out of New York City — a larger plummet than the 2008 market crash.

Watch Trump’s reaction below: