Trump Called It: New York State Sees Manufacturing Numbers Plunge Worse than 2008 Recession

by
In a deposition recorded in October, former President Donald Trump continued to maintain he did not sexually assault a woman in a New York department store.
In a deposition recorded in October, former President Donald Trump continued to maintain he did not sexually assault a woman in a New York department store. (CNN / YouTube screen shot)

New York City is suffering through a devastating time. The current leadership is making it worse.

Between early 2020 and 2023, 158 companies that manage $993 billion in assets moved their headquarters out of New York City.

Despite all of the obstacles against business owners New York Attorney General Letitia James decided to start suing businesses based on their politics.

Letitia’s current trial of Donald Trump and his sons and daughter is unprecedented in American history.

James is persecuting Trump for having a successful business, paying off his debts, paying off banks, and making beautiful real estate properties.

New York State wants to take over Trump’s business in the state to set an example to all Republicans in the state – “Run a successful business in New York City and you will be punished.”

In November President Trump warned New York City on what their future looks like.

President Trump:  Nobody can believe this Political Witch Hunt Trial is still going on. No Victims, No Witnesses (their witness recanted his FAKE story, and said he Lied!), No Defaults, No Jury, No Nothing, only happy Banks etc. There was FRAUD, however, but by the Judge and the A.G., in saying that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000, when they knew it was worth many times that amount. They just wanted to make me look bad – All a big SCAM by the New York A.G. in order to get elected, and then to run for Governor, unsuccessfully. The Trump Hating Judge MUST WITHDRAW his “bull….” early ruling (before the trial even started. HE KNEW NONE OF THE FACTS!). He is devastated by the TRUTH, but just can’t let it go. He is OBSESSED! Any other Judge but this one would have dismissed this ridiculous lawsuit years ago. He asked me to settle for a MUCH LOWER AMOUNT, at a settlement conference, but I said NO, I DID NOTHING WRONG! Businesses will NEVER come back to New York if this HOAX is not dismissed & forgotten!

In December President Trump again warned New Yorkers that the outcome of his trial could be devastating for New York City and New York State.   Trump warned that his ongoing persecution at the hands of New York state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James could have a chilling effect on other businesses in the state.

Now this…
New York manufacturing activity fell sharply in January following a significant decline in December — Empire State Survey.

Via Disclose.TV.

it appears the crash in manufacturing in New York State is worse than during the 2008 market crash.
That can’t be good.

Trump called it.

View Fullscreen
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.