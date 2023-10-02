Trump Presents Palm Beach County Reporting to Press That Shows Judge’s Ruling on Mar-a-Lago Value is “Based on a Misunderstanding of Basic Real Estate Practice” (VIDEO)

President Trump on Monday briefly spoke to the press outside of a New York City courthouse before heading back in on the opening day of the non-jury trial in a civil fraud case brought by Stalinist Letitia James.

New York judge Arthur Engoron last Tuesday refused to dismiss NY Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against President Trump.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last Tuesday that Trump and Trump Org. are liable for fraud.

The judge also ruled that Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million – of course, no one in the real estate business is buying this.

Trump said Mar-a-Lago is worth over $1 billion.

President Trump blasted the radical judge as he held up a new report from Palm Beach County.

“Why are we trying a case that the appellate division of New York state has just ruled recently that we won 80% of our case and this judge refuses to acknowledge the ruling, which is plain for all to see,” Trump said.

Trump continued, “This rogue judge, a Trump hater… refuses to acknowledge the fact that we won 80% of this case, including the statute of limitations.”

“It just came out a few minutes ago from Palm Beach County…the judge valued Mar-a-Lago at $18 million and it’s worth a billion dollars, maybe $1.5 billion.”

Trump held up new reporting from Palm Beach County and said, “Industry insiders that say that say valuation of Mar-a-Lago cited by judge is based on a misunderstanding of basic real estate practice.”

Trump said the judge didn’t ‘misunderstand’ anything – “this is a rigged court.”

Last month New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged Trump overstated his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain loans, get insurance benefits and manipulate taxes.

Letitia James in the court filing said that Trump overstated his net worth between 2011 and 2021.

Not only did a previous report find that Trump actually undervalued his assets, there is no victim in this case.

No insurance company is suing Trump.

No bank or lending institution is suing Trump

Trump’s loans and payments are all current. Lending institutions made money on Trump. Not one insurer lost money.

Letitia James vowed to search for any crime so she can prosecute Trump.

And a rogue Trump-hating judge unilaterally stripped Trump’s business licenses and ordered the dissolution of Trump Org. basted on James’s Stalinist witch hunt.