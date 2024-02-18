Texas DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure Worth Over $1 Million by Illegal Aliens

A traffic stop by Texas DPS on Friday resulted in the seizure of over $1 million of cocaine in the vehicle.

A trooper had stopped a Nissan Frontier with two illegal aliens inside the vehicle. Williams Garcia-Granados, 44, and Williams Garcia-Redondo, 17 were arrested for transporting a controlled substance, which is a felony.

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop lead to the seizure of $1.2 million worth in cocaine, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At 8:30 a.m. a DPS trooper stopped a gray Nissan Frontier which was driven by Williams Garcia-Granados, 44. His passenger was identified as Williams Garcia-Redondo, 17, of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The two were stopped on 10th Street south of Beal Street in McAllen for a traffic violation.

According to Lt. Chris Olivarez, who is spokesperson of Texas DPS in Southwest Texas, over 133 lbs. of cocaine was seized. The drugs were organized in 48 bundles and were wrapped in plastic, which was hidden inside the car.

Both of the men were here illegally from Reynosa, which is a city in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

$. 02/16: @TxDPS seized more than 133 lbs of cocaine after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Hidalgo County. During a vehicle search, the Trooper discovered 48 plastic-wrapped bundles… pic.twitter.com/3zNVfVxIxk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) February 17, 2024

Biden’s open border policies have contributed a major increase in drugs coming into the US. Cartels and smugglers have taken advantage of this situation and are transporting mass amounts of drugs across the border.

TGP previously reported that $10 million worth of meth and cocaine was found in vats of jalapeno paste.

A 28-year-old driver was arrested in December for transporting $10 million worth of meth and cocaine at the southern border in Otay Mesa, California.

The drugs were hidden in vats of jalapeno paste on a tractor-trailer that, ironically, was legally crossing the border.

The Border Patrol took possession of the drugs and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

Texas has seen results since Governor Greg Abbott secured their portion of the border. Eagle Pass has seen a 76 percent decrease in illegals crossing the border since the sector was locked down.

The Biden regime has been deflecting the border crisis by talking about a “broken immigration system.” The Federal Government can secure the border according to the US Constitution. TGP previously reported DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on NBCs “Meet the Press.” He put the blame on the immigration system instead of just admitting they are keeping the border open.

