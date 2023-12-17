Border Crisis: Border Patrol Officers Find $10 Million of Meth and Cocaine in Vats of Jalapeno Paste

The border crisis continues.

The millions of illegal aliens pouring across the border is bad enough, but there is also another major crisis that continues to plague our Nation: illegal drugs.

A 28-year-old driver was arrested on Wednesday for transporting $10 million worth of meth and cocaine at the southern border in Otay Mesa, California.

The drugs were hidden in vats of jalapeno paste on a tractor-trailer that, ironically, was legally crossing the border.

Fox News reported:

A 28-year-old driver was busted last week after border officers in Southern California discovered over $10 million worth of narcotics hidden inside a shipment of jalapeño paste, authorities said. Border officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility encountered the driver hauling vats of jalapeño paste in a commercial tractor-trailer just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. The driver, who officials say is a valid border crossing card holder, was referred to a secondary area for further examination along with his rig and its shipment, the agency said.

Thanks to the Border Patrol’s K9 unit, the officers were alerted to the contents inside the vats. It was described as a “hot find.”

There were well over 300 packages of interest in the vehicle. After officers tested the packages, they found over 3,000 pounds of meth and over 500 pounds of cocaine.

The Border Patrol took possession of the drugs and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

“The agency’s San Diego Field Office seized a total of more than 14,000 pounds of narcotics in November.” Fox News reported.