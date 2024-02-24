Texas AG Ken Paxton Says Biden ‘Clearly in Partnership’ with Human Trafficking Cartels (VIDEO)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that President Joe Biden is “clearly in partnership” with cartels during a panel discussion at CPAC on Friday.

Paxton was on a panel titled “The America First Bar Association,” featuring Rep. Dan Bishop and America First Legal President Stephen Miller.

“It’s so obvious, we saw what worked under Trump. It’s called enforcing the very things he talked about, and literally day one, Joe Biden comes out and says I’m not deporting anybody,” Paxton said.

Paxton blasted the Biden administration for dismantling Trump-era rules to secure the border, including Remain in Mexico and the Title 42 policies that the former president had enacted.

“So all the policies that worked that brought all the numbers down, when you reverse those policies, all the numbers went up,” Paxton said. “I don’t know why the media can’t figure this out. It’s really obvious.”

Paxton continued, “And Joe Biden is clearly in partnership, without saying it, without having a written contract, with the cartels… He has told them openly, bring as many people here as possible as fast as you can. You don’t have to hide from us anymore.”

AG Ken Paxton (TX) at CPAC 2024 on our Open Border Crisis: “It is all designed by our own government. We are at war with the cartels, the Chinese importing Fentanyl, and our own pResident against the United States and my state.” pic.twitter.com/9KjxDq0QHf — ⭐️OUR-VOICES⭐️ (@iswho) February 23, 2024

The AG explained that border jumpers use to try to sneak across the border undetected, but said “that is not what happens anymore,” unless they’re “terrorists or really bad criminals.”

“This is an administration that this is exactly what they want. They know they’re helping the cartels bring drugs in, human trafficking, it’s all designed by our own government. And so we are in a war with the cartels, with the Chinese importing fentanyl, and our own president against the United States and our country and my state.”

“So we have to have a new president because this is clearly not working,” Paxton continued.

The Post Millenial noted, “It has been revealed that since Biden’s term began, nearly 7.3 million illegal immigrants have come into the US. This number does not account for the estimated 1.8 million known “gotaways” who have eluded authorities.”