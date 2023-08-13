Video: Up to $100,000 in Merchandise Stolen From Los Angeles Nordstrom Ransacked by Dozens of Looters Who Attacked Security Guards With Bear Spray

A Nordstrom store in the Topanga Mall in Los Angeles was ransacked by a flash mob of looters Saturday afternoon who targeted high end attire. Security guards were reportedly attacked with bear spray by the looters. Mayor Karen Bass (D) called the robbery “absolutely unacceptable.”

Los Angeles police report the robbers stole an estimated $60,000 to $100,000 worth of merchandise in the smash and grab attack.

Video of the looting and aftermath:

Another video by a customer:

I was shopping at Topanga Mall when this happened!! They started stealing all the Designer from Nordstroms 😩 pic.twitter.com/VY3Z2P0E11 — Noel Escobar (@Noelskeez) August 12, 2023

Excerpt from KNBC-TV report:

Thirty to 50 people were part of a robbery crew Saturday that swarmed a Nordstrom department store and used bear spray on security guards at a Southern California mall. The heist was reported around 4 p.m. at a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park. The thieves used bear spray on two security guards who confronted them, police said. …The thieves took off with thousands of dollars worth of luxury handbags and high-end clothing, an LAPD spokesman told NBC News.

Statement by Mayor Bass:

“What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”

Police statement released late Saturday night:

“Today at around 4 p.m., a mob of criminals stole items from the Topanga Mall with an estimated loss of $60,000 to $100,000. Topanga Division officers were on the scene quickly and have several investigative leads. To criminals, it is just property taken. To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution”

To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution. Watch ⬇️https://t.co/CTLou25c5G — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 13, 2023

Two weeks ago a Gucci boutique located inside a Bloomingdales in Century City, Los Angeles was looted by a smaller flash mob: