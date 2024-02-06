President Trump Announces “Get Out the Vote” Rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 10

As the South Carolina Republican primary race looms, President Donald Trump is destroying neoconservative candidate Nikki Haley.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a Tyson Group survey released last week found Trump is leading Haley 58 percent to 33 in Haley’s own backyard.

Now, President Trump has announced a “Get Out the Vote” rally on Saturday, February 10th, that will take place in Conway, SC, at Coastal Carolina University.

The President is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Trump announced the rally on Monday night on Truth Social.

This has been a very exciting Primary Season. The Iowa Caucus was won in Record Fashion, actually doubling up on the previous Record Holder, Bob Dole, and likewise New Hampshire, where I had the honor of getting more votes than anybody in the History of the New Hampshire Primary, Republican or Democrat. Hopefully, we will continue this string of Victories in Nevada, the Virgin Islands, and then, South Carolina, where I’ll also be holding a Big Rally to thank the people and Elected Officials for their tremendous support. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott recently endorsed President Trump after dropping out of the presidential primary.