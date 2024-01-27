Trump Destroying Haley by 27 Points in Her Own State of South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is destroying neoconservative candidate Nikki Haley in her own state of South Carolina.

A Tyson Group survey released this week found Trump has 58 percent support in the South Carolina Republican primary race, while Haley has just 33 percent support.

Another 11 percent of likely voters remain “undecided.”

On @thepulseofnh this AM, @GovChrisSununu notes that SC primary is “even more open” than #FITN.

“In South Carolina, if you’re a Democrat, you can just walk in the door and vote. So there is a lot of opportunity there” for @NikkiHaley in #SouthCarolinaPrimary @NHGOP — NH Journal (@NewHampJournal) January 25, 2024

South Carolina is an open primary state, meaning that Democrats can vote for a GOP candidate.

As we have seen in other states, Haley’s support is being largely boosted by Democrats.

When looking only at Republican voters, Trump’s support jumps to 69 percent, and hers falls to 28 percent — a massive 41-point margin.

Trump is also leading Haley among independents, 48 percent to 33 percent.

Breitbart News noted, “New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who backs Haley, also pushed for Democrats to vote for Haley in South Carolina.”

A poll conducted ahead of the Iowa caucuses by NBC News, the Des Moines Register, and Iowa pollster Selzer & Co. found that Haley supporters in Iowa are twice as likely to vote for Joe Biden as they are Donald Trump, should she not win the Republican nomination.

The pollsters asked likely Iowa caucus-goers, “If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in the general election in November, would you vote for him, vote for Joe Biden, vote for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., or vote for some other third-party candidate?”

Across the board, just 11 percent of Republican caucus-goes across the board said they would flip and vote for Biden if Trump was the nominee. Looking only at Haley supporters, that number jumped to a whopping 43 percent.

Just 23 percent of Haley’s supporters said they would vote for Trump over Biden.

In contrast, 64 percent of DeSantis supporters said that they would vote for Trump if he was the nominee.

NBC News reports, “These new findings from the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa further illustrate the degree to which Haley is bringing in support from independents, Democrats and Republicans who have been uneasy with Trump’s takeover of the GOP. Fully half of her Iowa caucus supporters are independents or crossover Democrats, according to the survey results. Overall, Haley took 20% for second place in the survey, compared to 48% for Trump.”

“The poll also shows three-quarters of caucusgoers believing Trump can defeat Biden despite the former president’s legal challenges. But again, a majority of Haley’s supporters think it will be nearly impossible for Trump to win,” the report added.

In 2019, Haley was elected to Boeing’s board of directors months after leaving her post in the Trump administration. At the time, she had a net worth less than $1 million.

“Post her tenure, reports surfaced that Haley boosted her fortune eight-fold — to $8 million — after leaving the Trump administration,” the New York Post reported at the time.

Soon after, the former UN ambassador purchased a $2.4 million waterfront estate on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.