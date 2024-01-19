Senator Tim Scott Set to Endorse President Trump, Delivering Significant Setback to Nikki Haley’s Campaign in South Carolina

by
Tim Scott (Photo: Gage/Skidmore)

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is set to formally endorse President Donald Trump this Friday.

The endorsement, revealed by two sources familiar with the plan, is expected to occur at a Trump rally in the Granite State, New Hampshire, just days before the state’s pivotal primary election, The Hill reported.

It can be recalled that Senator Tim Scott announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race last November.

“When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” Tim Scott told a shocked Trey Gowdy on Fox News.

“I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me: not now,” Scott said.

According to NBC News, Tim Scott’s staffers didn’t even know the senator was ending his campaign.

The Hill reported:

One source noted Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were angling for Scott’s backing in recent days as Trump tries to put the primary contest to bed and Haley fights for political survival.

Trump leads Haley by a double-digit margin in New Hampshire, according to a series of polls taken in the past week.

The move also harms Haley in her home state of South Carolina, where voters will head to the polls on Feb. 24. The Palmetto State is crucial to Haley’s slim hopes of winning the Republican nomination.

Scott ended his campaign two months ago after his optimistic message failed to break through with GOP primary voters, especially in early-voting states.

He routinely declined to be critical of the former president throughout his campaign, having indicated his support for Trump before Scott decided to run for the White House.

When asked for her reaction to this new development, Nikki Haley said, “We will wait and see if it happens.”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.