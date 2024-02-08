New York Governor Kathy Hochul Fast-Tracking Proposal That Would Allow Illegal Immigrants to Take American Jobs

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to make it easier for illegal border crossers to get jobs. This is not the first time she has done this, but this time her efforts are much more expansive.

Illegal immigrants in New York already get free housing, free meals and even debit cards. Now they will be able to compete with American citizens for work.

What is the next step? What benefit will they be given next?

Townhall reports:

First Illegal Migrants In NY Get Prepaid Credit Cards, Now They Get American Jobs Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is easing up requirements in her state so that illegal immigrants can quickly get a job in the U.S., taking away benefits from hard-working American citizens. This week, Hochul approved a controversial proposal that would make it easier for illegal migrants to secure U.S. government jobs in New York. “Governor Hochul has prioritized modernizing our State workforce and eliminating red tape, and she has instituted a series of reforms to achieve that goal,” a spokesperson for Hochul said in a statement. “This initiative, which has not yet been implemented, would offer temporary employment opportunities available for anyone who can legally work in the United States.” The proposal will require illegal aliens to obtain legal work authorization from the federal government. However, other requirements– such as the New York Department of Civil Service relaxing English language proficiency requirements– would be eased for thousands of government jobs. An education verification and certification would also be omitted from the job qualification. The goal is for the “hard-to-recruit, entry-level titles” jobs to become permanent for the illegal migrants, which will start as temporary roles. Still, agencies will have the option to make them indefinite if their work is satisfactory.

Donald Trump recently talked with Dan Bongino about the impact all of this illegal immigration is going to have on American jobs. It’s not good.

President Trump says illegal immigrants will kill good union-paying jobs in America.pic.twitter.com/IbGYmhj65l — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 6, 2024

Trump is right. This issue is headed in exactly the wrong direction.