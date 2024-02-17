National Geographic Names Drag Queen and Climate Activist ‘Traveler of the Year’

National Geographic has named a drag queen climate activist, who performs under the name “ Pattie Gonia,” as a “Traveler of the Year.”

The magazine wrote that the drag queen, who also goes by the name “Wyn Wylie,” “helps LGBTQ+ youth discover the wonders of the outdoors. As founder of the nonprofit Outdoorist Oath, she brings the queer community together in the parks and wild spaces of Oregon, her home state.”

NEW: Woke National Geographic names drag queen and climate activist Pattie Gonia Traveler of the Year 2024. pic.twitter.com/Uwj3n14pfm — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) February 14, 2024

National Geographic continued, “Her feel-good music videos address environmental justice and pride in identity, and include collaborators such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Indigenous trans musician Quinn Christopherson.”

“Every year my community fundraises to send 10 queer youth on a fully scholarshipped backpacking trip,” Wylie told the magazine. “One of the attendees told me and the group around the fire, ‘Being on this trip has helped me reclaim a childhood I didn’t get to have.’ That’s everything to me.”

Wylie also did an ad campaign for North Face’s “Summer of Pride.”

The Post Millenial reports, “National parks hosted Pattie Gonia for Pride Month in June to give tours. In a video, the drag queen posted at the time, saying, ‘We danced, we marched, we celebrated, and we got wet.'”

Pride event at Yosemite National Park: “Mother Nature is a lesbian.” pic.twitter.com/kdwdCERSQX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 18, 2023

“I am so proud of all my community organizers in the parks system who are making safe space for queer people all year round,” he says in the video.