Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Israel’s DC Embassy

by

A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside Israel’s embassy in Washington, DC.

The man’s identity has not been made public at this time.

The Hill reports, “D.C. Fire and EMS said that units responded just before 1 p.m. and discovered a man with burn injuries in front of the embassy. He was transported to an area hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

According to reporter Alan Henney, the man was alive — but unconscious.

Self-immolation is commonly used as an act of extreme protest and has happened multiple times in DC.

On Earth Day in 2022, April 22, climate activist Wynn Alan Bruce set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court Building. He died from his injuries.

In 2017, an anti-Trump protester lit himself on fire outside what was then Trump Hotel. He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening burns.

 

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.