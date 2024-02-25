Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Israel’s DC Embassy

A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside Israel’s embassy in Washington, DC.

The man’s identity has not been made public at this time.

Fire department on scene at Israeli embassy. https://t.co/shBsvdL57B pic.twitter.com/S7mkVailP7 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) February 25, 2024

The Hill reports, “D.C. Fire and EMS said that units responded just before 1 p.m. and discovered a man with burn injuries in front of the embassy. He was transported to an area hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

According to reporter Alan Henney, the man was alive — but unconscious.

A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/MbANwvRmk4 — OnePatrioticJEW (@OnePatrioticJew) February 25, 2024

Self-immolation is commonly used as an act of extreme protest and has happened multiple times in DC.

On Earth Day in 2022, April 22, climate activist Wynn Alan Bruce set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court Building. He died from his injuries.

In 2017, an anti-Trump protester lit himself on fire outside what was then Trump Hotel. He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening burns.