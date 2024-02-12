Karine Jean Pierre Absurdly Claims Joe Biden “Does More in One Hour Than Most People Do in a Day” (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre absurdly claimed on Monday that 81-year-old Joe Biden “does more in one hour than most people do in a day.”

Pool reporters repeatedly questioned Joe Biden’s mental acuity after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report in which he referred to Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” the report read.

KJP brushed off the questions and claimed “Biden does more in one hour than most people do in a day!” even though he has an empty schedule for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

"What is the White House strategy to change that perception [of Biden's diminished mental acuity]?" KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We're gonna continue to lead on leadership … Biden does more in one hour than most people do in a day!"

Last week the Hur Special Counsel referred to him as an “elderly man with poor memory” in his report. Biden then later lashed out when questioned by a reporter about his obvious dementia.

"[The] American people have been watching and they have expressed concerns about your age…" BIDEN (confused and angry): "That is YOUR JUDGMENT!"

KJP struggled on to explain how Biden, who is perpetually on vacation, has done the least amount of press conferences of any modern President.

“President Biden has engaged in about 33 news conferences compare that to Obama’s 66 and Donald Trump’s 52 by this time in their presidencies. Can you explain why the president isn’t?” a reporter asked KJP.

“We have found some non-traditional ways we think it’s important to try and meet the American people where they are. And so that is important as well whether it’s a podcast that’s important or doing certain things that are not the norm,” KJP responded.

Karine Jean Pierre also failed to explain why Biden has an empty public schedule for the rest of the week.

