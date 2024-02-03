UPDATE: Kamala Harris Makes Unscheduled Trip to Delaware Saturday Morning

Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff took an unscheduled trip to Delaware Saturday morning, according to freelance reporter Andrew Leyden. Joe Biden spent Friday night in Delaware after attending the dignified transfer ceremony held in Dover for the three soldiers killed in Jordan last Sunday. Biden is scheduled to travel to California Saturday afternoon. (Update at end of article: joint campaign appearance with Biden)


Kamala Harris was in South Carolina on Friday, campaigning ahead of the state’s Democratic Party presidential primary, file screen image.

Leyden posted photos of Harris and Emhoff boarding Marine 2 Saturday morning, followed by a flight tracking image of Air Force 2 taking off from Joint Base Andrews, “The @VP and the @SecondGentleman have left on Marine Two this morning for an unscheduled day trip. The location will be made public in a few hours.”

A few minutes later Leyden posted Air Force 2 was descending toward Wilmington, Delaware.

Delaware Business Now reported Biden spent Friday night in his home state (excerpt):

Following the ceremony, the Bidens flew to the Air Guard base in New Castle Friday afternoon and will spend the evening at the home near Greenville before the president heads to the West Coast.

…Flight restrictions are in place in northern Delaware and adjacent areas into Saturday.

Biden is expected to meet with Black entertainment leaders in Los Angeles during the weekend trip. Polls have indicated less enthusiasm for Biden within communities of color.

UPDATE: Why the White House made a mystery of this trip is a mystery. It turns out the unscheduled trip was to join Joe Biden at the Biden-Harris campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Thanks for sharing!
