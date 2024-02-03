Kamala Harris Trashes Trump, Claims He will “Weaponize the Justice Department” If He Takes Back the White House Like Joe Biden Did (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Friday traveled to South Carolina for a campaign event on the eve of the state’s Democrat primaries.

The Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina to protect “fifth place” Joe Biden.

Harris pandered to the crowd in South Carolina and mustered a bizarre accent as she promised the voters more freebies.

Kamala Harris also trashed Trump and claimed he will “weaponize the Justice Department” if he wins back the White House in 2024.

“Former President Trump has made clear time and time again, his fight is not for the people,” Harris said. “He fights for himself.”

Harris then claimed Trump openly talks about his intention to weaponize the Department of Justice.

Of course, this is precisely what Joe Biden is doing.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris made the same absurd claim in an interview with Katie Couric last week.

Harris told Katie Couric we will “lose this democracy” if we elect a president who would weaponize the Justice Department and “go after their political enemies.”

Joe Biden unleashed the might of the federal government to lock up his main political rival Donald Trump.

Biden’s DOJ appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith as a hired gun to go after Trump just one day after Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid in November 2022.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on more than 40 federal charges in two separate venues and is fiercely working to convict Trump before the 2024 election.