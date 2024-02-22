Joe Biden’s Dog Commander Bit Secret Service Personnel in Three Different States At Least 24 Times

A September 2021 video of Joe Biden kicking his German Shepherd made the rounds last year amid reports that Joe Biden’s dog “Commander” bit another Secret Service Agent.

In October, 2023, CNN reported Biden’s dog Commander bit another Secret Service agent. This is the 11th known attack by Commander. Commander was ultimately removed from the White House.

Biden’s other German Shepherd “Major” has also repeatedly bit Secret Service Agents.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch previously released emails showing that Major bit Secret Service agents on 8 different days in March 2021 before he was sent back to Biden’s Delaware compound.

Here is video of Joe abusing his dog.

Biden kicks his dog in the head because the dog hates Biden pic.twitter.com/aQFByJJYuc — God Bless America (@RoyLovesAmerica) October 9, 2023

Now, CNN is reporting that Commander the Biden dog bit US Secret Service personal AT LEAST 24 TIMES.

CNN posted this graphic of the two dozen times Commander bit a Secret Service agent.

Commander bit Secret Service personnel in at least three states: Massachusetts, Delaware, and Maryland – and in the White House in the District of Columbia.

CNN reported:

Commander Biden, President Joe Biden’s family dog, bit US Secret Service personnel in at least 24 incidents at the White House and other locations, according to new internal USSS documents obtained by CNN. That number does not include additional incidents CNN has previously reported involving executive residence staff and other White House workers. But the new documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, reveal the extent to which the situation had become a serious workplace issue for the hundreds of staff supporting White House operations, and how agency personnel changed their habits to avoid being injured by the German shepherd. “The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room,” an unnamed assistant special agent in charge of USSS’ Presidential Protective Division wrote to their team in a June 2023 email, warning that agents “must be creative to ensure our own personal safety.” That warning came months before the dog was removed from the White House, with multiple biting incidents taking place in the interim.

The Biden White House reportedly removed Commander from the White House in October 2023.