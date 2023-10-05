BREAKING: Biden’s Dog ‘Commander’ Removed From White House Following Multiple Biting Incidents

As we reported earlier today, Joe Biden’s dog ‘Commander’ was just involved in another biting incident.

The dog has apparently just been removed from the White House.

Hopefully, Commander will be placed with someone who can handle him and give him the attention he obviously needs.

FOX News reports:

Biden’s dog, Commander, removed from White House after series of biting incidents President Biden’s dog, Commander, has been removed from the White House campus, amid multiple biting incidents. “The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady Jill Biden told Fox News. “They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” Alexander added. “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.” Most recently, Commander bit a Secret Service agent on White House grounds last month. This incident marks the 11th known incident of Commander biting White House or Secret Service personnel. Conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch previously obtained reports of the 10 previous incidents of Commander terrorizing staff from October 2022 through January 2023.

This is the fault of the Bidens, not the dog.

I’ll say it again: there is no such thing as a bad dog, just bad owners. This is a sad day for Commander. https://t.co/hEypvYt84h — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2023

Its never the dog's fault. https://t.co/bCJKCFIn44 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 5, 2023

Dog trainer says a lack of "leadership," "boundaries" and "structure" has led to President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, to go on a biting spree in the White House. We suffer from exactly the same problems with this White House. https://t.co/3PhkJfJ9ai — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 4, 2023

Perhaps the Biden’s should get a goldfish as their next pet.