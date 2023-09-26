Report: Biden’s German Shepherd Commander Bites Another Secret Service Agent; 11th Attack

CNN reported Tuesday that Joe Biden’s German Shepherd named Commander has bitten yet another Secret Service agent. This is the eleventh known attack by Commander on a Secret Service agent since the Bidens brought him in to replace their other German Shepherd named Major after he attacked and bit Secret Service agents. One of Commander’s attacks sent an agent to the hospital.

Commander’s previous biting incidents were kept quiet but were revealed thanks to Judicial Watch filing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. That this biting incident was leaked to CNN right away appears to show some in the White House are fed up with how the Bidens are handling their dogs.

Excerpt from the CNN report:

President Joe Biden’s younger dog, Commander, bit another US Secret Service agent at the White House Monday evening, CNN has learned, the 11th known biting incident involving the 2-year-old German Shepherd. “Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN in a statement. The injured officer spoke with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday and is doing OK, Guglielmi said. Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents at the White House and in Delaware, according to CNN reporting and US Secret Service email correspondence, including a November 2022 incident where an officer was hospitalized after the dog clamped down on their arms and thighs. White House officials said in July that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for the family pet following the incidents.

Excerpts from Judicial Watch press release dated July 25, 2023 on Commander attacking Secret Service agents:

Judicial Watch: Secret Service Records Reveal 10 Attacks by Biden German Shepherd ‘Commander’

udicial Watch announced today that it received 194 pages of records from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealing 10 attacks by President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander, on officers and agents of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) between October 2022 and January 2023, and do not include any possible recent events. In several cases the agents required medical care, including at a hospital.

Judicial Watch forced the release of the records through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that was filed after the Secret Service, a component of Homeland Security, failed to respond adequately to a December 2022 request for “records related to incidents of aggression and bites involving the Biden family dog, ‘Commander.’” Judicial Watch filed the request after receiving a tip about the dog’s behavior.

Acquired in December 2021, Commander, a pure-bred German Shepherd, replaced another German Shepherd, Major, which was reportedly “given to family friends” following a series of attacks on Secret Service and White House staff. (In April 2022 Judicial Watch released records detailing multiple attacks and damages to Secret Service members by Major at both the White House and Biden’s lake home in Wilmington, DE.)

On November 3, 2022, a Secret Service official at “JOCATDESK” [Joint Operations Center Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge] emails colleagues in the Presidential Protective Division:

Commander bite [sic] UD [Uniform Division] officer [redacted] at post [redacted] two times, one time in the upper right arm and a second bite on the officer’s thigh. WH [White House] medical treated the officer and made the decision to have [redacted] transported to [redacted] Hospital.

An email later that day from a captain of the Uniform Division, whose name is redacted, states that he was advised that the dog was up-to-date on all vaccines.

A November 4, 2022, email report adds details regarding the previous day’s attack. A Division officer, after being bitten in the arm and thigh, had to use a steel cart to shield himself from another attack:

Officer [redacted] advised that ‘Commander’ came down the stairs and walked toward [redacted]. Officer [redacted] advised [redacted] was sitting with [redacted] arms crossed and Commander bite [sic] [redacted] arm (tricep area) then when [redacted] stood up Commander bite [sic] in the leg (quad area). Officer [redacted] stated that the usher did not control the dog and was telling Officer [redacted] to not back up. Officer [redacted] advised that Commander came after [redacted] again and [redacted] had to use a steel cart to sheild [sic] [redacted] self from another attack. Officer [redacted] advised [redacted] was in a considerable amount of pain.

The officer subsequently was placed on “restricted duty status” for three days on doctors’ advice.

In a November 5, 2022, email exchange between a Uniformed Division officer and the November 3 attack victim, the first officer asks, “Doing alright [redacted]? That’s freaking crazy that stupid dog – rolling my eyes [redacted].” The victim replies, “My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice.” The colleague replies, “What a joke [redacted] – if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down – freaking clown needs a muzzle – hope you get to feeling better [redacted].”

End excerpt.