Illegal Immigrants in Massachusetts Dine From “Home-Style Italian” Caterer After $10 Million No-Bid Contract

In 1983, Massachusetts passed a “first of its kind in the country” Right to Shelter law after a promise from then-governor Michael Dukakis, according to Boston University. The law guaranteed housing and certain amenities for families. Among the stipulations of that law, those families must be provided with refrigeration and basic cooking facilities.

But some of the facilities being utilized for illegal immigrant housing do not have such accommodations as required by law. In order to comply with the state law, Massachusetts has reportedly entered into a no-bid contract with a local Boston “full-service drop-off catering company with 30 years’ experience”: Spinelli Ravioli Manufacturing Company.

According to CBS News Boston, the $10 million six month long emergency contract entitles illegal immigrants to $64 per day worth of catering from a “home-style Italian” pasta company:

In some cases, the hotels are collecting money from the state for three meals a day, $16 for breakfast, $17 for lunch and $31 for dinner. That means $64 dollars a day per person. … Spinelli’s tells the I-Team, “As an approved state vendor, Spinelli’s was contacted at the onset of the crisis. We are not the exclusive meal vendor and do not have a guaranteed contract, or financial agreement, beyond this initial emergency period. We are currently in the bid process for an enduring contract and are looking forward to continue to aid the State and the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities to reach their goals.” The state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities says the no-bid contract is justified because of the unprecedented increased demand and the requirement that families be provided with three meals a day or sufficient food access. Spinelli’s contract runs through the end of March. Senator Durant says these contracts are just the tip of the iceberg on the overall cost of the crisis. “The MassHealth cost and the educational cost,” Durant said. “That’s the concern is the money has to come from somewhere and so there’s only really two options. You either raise taxes or you cut services. So, this all of this kind of flows downhill right straight to the taxpayers.”

Spinelli’s website displays a beautiful wedding scene on a lake-front property complete with champagne and white floral arrangements adorning rustic tables. You can choose between two locations: Lynnfield and East Boston. The East Boston location is referenced in the CBS report.

From Spinelli’s website:

Come to Spinelli’s East Boston for all your Italian American dining needs. From our homemade ravioli that is the foundation Spinelli’s was built on, to full scale catering, traditional bakery items, and ornate wedding cakes, we have it all.

While Americans are struggling with surging grocery and energy prices, Massachusetts is rolling out the red-carpet “WELCOME” mat for those here illegally. Spinelli’s Breakfast Menu offers breakfast options ranging from “Coffee, Danish, Tea Bread or Muffin & Bagel” to “Fluffy Scrambled Eggs with Crisp Bacon, Tea Bread or Muffin & Bagel, Juice & Coffee”.

For lunch and dinner, they offer a plethora of fine Italian (and Spanish) cuisine such as Eggplant Parmigiana, Pasta Checca Linguini, Veal Cutlet Parmigiana, or Shrimp Scampi with Linguine.

And don’t forget to leave room for dessert!

While the “menu” provided to these shelters is not disclosed in CBS’s reporting, one can only ask: was Chef Boyardee not an option?