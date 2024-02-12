Illegal Alien in Midland, Texas Kills 10 Year Old Boy in Hit-and-Run – Is Detained by ICE

A 10-year-old boy from Midland, Texas was hit and killed by a driver that was in the US illegally this past Thursday.

The boy was walking near his elementary school on Thursday afternoon when he was struck.

After being airlifted to Lubbock, the boy died at the hospital on Friday morning.

Rogelio Ortiz-Olivas, 50 who also goes by the name Juan Ortiz Perez, is now being detained by ICE.

After he was originally sent back to Mexico, he was deported five times from the US.

CBS 7 reported:

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) – UPDATE FRIDAY 5:41 P.M.: Midland County Sheriff David Criner has confirmed to CBS7 that after speaking with Immigration and Customs Enforcement or “ICE” Rogelio Ortiz-Olivas who uses the name Juan Ortiz Perez is on an immigration detainer. Ortiz-Olivas was first sent back to Mexico on a voluntary removal, then was deported 5 separate times following that. Otiz was confirmed by fingerprints taken during his first removal. UPDATE FRIDAY 4:22 P.M.: The Midland Police Department reported Friday that the driver involved in a hit-and-run Thursday in southeast Midland will face a new charge. This is according to a spokesperson with the city of Midland.

TX: A man from Mexico who was deported 5 times reportedly hit a 10-year-old who was crossing the road after school—Rogelio Ortiz (50 yrs old) took off after hitting the child who later died at the hospital. Ortiz was located and arrested by a responding officer according to CBS 7… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 11, 2024

This is a direct result of open borders. 11 million illegals have invaded the US in the last three years.

Texas has made its own effort to secure the border and has seen results. Eagle Pass has seen a drop in illegals crossing the border since Governor Abbott locked down the border.

Tension between Texas and the Biden regime has heated up since January. 25 States have expressed support for Texas’ efforts to protect their own border.