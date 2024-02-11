IDF Reports Discovery of Top Secret Hamas Data Center Beneath UN’s Gaza Headquarters (Video)

The IDF has revealed that a top-secret Hamas subterranean data center has been discovered beneath the headquarters of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza.

According to The Times of Israel, “The subterranean data center — complete with an electrical room, industrial battery power banks and living quarters for Hamas terrorists operating the computer servers — was built precisely under the location where Israel would not consider looking initially, let alone target in an airstrike.”

These findings were found within @UNRWA facilities: Acting on ISA intelligence, the forces discovered a tunnel shaft near an UNRWA school, leading to an underground terrorist tunnel beneath UNRWA’s main headquarters. The forces found electrical infrastructure inside the tunnel… pic.twitter.com/n5EWJpyI4o — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 10, 2024

The revelation follows accusations since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks that UNRWA has colluded with the terrorist group.

Last month, we learned that at least 12 UNRWA staffers took part in the mass slaughter of innocent Jews on October 7.

The Jerusalem Post reports:

The tunnel shaft, near the school, led to an underground shelter that served as a valuable asset for Hamas’s military intelligence wing, according to the IDF. The route connected to the tunnel also led to a path beneath UNRWA’s central headquarters in the Gaza Strip. According to the report, the tunnel was 700 meters long and 18 meters deep and contained several constructed side doors to various new routes. The IDF stated that the newly acquired intelligence from this operation will allow it to conduct additional raids on Hamas in the future. Additionally, IDF soldiers discovered electric infrastructure inside the tunnels that were connected to the UNRWA headquarters building, indicating that UNRWA assets were supplying Hamas with electricity. Following these findings, paired with prior intelligence from the Shin Bet, the IDF raided the offices of the UNRWA headquarters building.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, claims the organization did not know what was under its headquarters.

– UNRWA did not know what is under its headquarters in Gaza. – UNRWA is made aware of reports through the media regarding a tunnel under the UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza. – UNRWA staff left its headquarters in Gaza City on 12 October following the Israeli evacuation orders and as… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) February 10, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported that several hostages released by Hamas have testified they were held in the homes of so-called “United Nations” workers.



One of the hostages revealed that he was held for nearly 50 days in an attic by a teacher from the UNRWA, Channel 13 journalist Almog Boker reported.

In November, a UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank posted a video to its official Facebook page in which a young student called for the victory of Hamas’s “jihad warriors” in Gaza.

Remember, Joe Biden gave the terror group $730 million via UNRWA grants.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) shared the following on X after the revelation, “Joe Biden chose to reverse President Trump’s decision to cut off U.S. taxpayer dollars to UNRWA and we are once again seeing the devastating consequences of this horrific decision. Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists built an entire underground command center directly below UNRWA’s headquarters in Gaza. There is no way that UNRWA did not know about these Hamas tunnels, and they must be held accountable for their role in aiding Hamas in carrying out the barbaric October 7th terrorist attack against Israel. The Biden Administration must permanently cut off all U.S. funding to UNRWA, revoke UNRWA’s tax exempt status, and immediately conduct rigorous oversight of all U.S. money being sent to the UN.”