Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Endorses Trump: “It is Time for Another Make America Great Again” (VIDEO)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has publicly backed President Donald Trump for the United States’ 2024 presidential race.

The endorsement, which came via a video of Orbán’s speech, underscores the Hungarian leader’s preference for Trump’s return to the White House, emphasizing a desire for peace in Eastern Europe.

In a video posted with the emphatic caption, “The name of peace is Trump!” Orbán made his position clear: “We can’t interfere in the elections of other countries, but we really want President Donald Trump to return to the White House and make peace here in Eastern Europe. It is time for another Make America Great Again presidency in America!”

This is not the first time the Hungarian leader backed President Trump.

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Hungary, Orbán asserted that Trump’s presidency could have prevented the current conflicts in Ukraine and Europe, suggesting a different global geopolitical landscape under Trump’s leadership.

“I am sure that if President Trump was the President today, there would not be any war in the Ukraine or in Europe,” said Orbán.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this year as he visited the EU HQ in Brussels to request more support that Hungary would not get involved in the Ukraine war "in the interest of the country and its people."