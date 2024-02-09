HE’S SHOT: Biden Mumbles Incoherently as He Reads From Notecard During Oval Office Meeting with German Chancellor Amid 25th Amendment Chatter

Joe Biden on Friday hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House.

81-year-old Biden mumbled incoherently as he read from a notecard during the meeting with Olaf Scholz.

Biden also said it would be “close to criminal neglect” if Congress didn’t pass more funding for Ukraine.

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Thursday released a 345-page report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers. The documents were easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

And he still wasn’t charged.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

The press turned on Joe Biden after Hur’s report was released. One reporter suggested Joe Biden should step aside and let another Democrat run for president against Trump.

Biden snapped after the reporter asked him about his age and mental acuity.

Joe Biden’s gaffes during his Thursday night presser triggered 25th Amendment chatter.

New York Congresswomen Claudia Tenney submitted a letter to AG Garland, Biden Cabinet to explore 25th AMENDMENT after Federal prosecutors admitted Joe Biden is unfit for office.

“You need to remove him or you need to charge him,” the New York Congresswoman said to Fox News Trace Gallagher.

