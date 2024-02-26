Here are Several Times Nikki Haley Blamed Donald Trump for Russian Dissident Navalny’s “Murder” in Prison – Today We Found Out He Died from a Blood Clot

One week ago on Monday, news broke that Russian dissident Alexei Navalny had died in prison in a Russian gulag north of the Arctic Circle.

Navalny leaves behind his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, and their two children.

Navalny organized anti-government demonstrations and ran for office to advocate reforms against corruption in Russia, and against President Vladimir Putin and his government.

The media immediately blamed Putin for “his murder” in prison.

Nikki Haley used Navalny’s death to attack her former boss, Donald Trump. Haley is at the point where she is using anything she can to damage President Trump. That’s why Democrats and the Uniparty want Nikki to stay in the GOP primary race.

Earlier today, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov disappointed Western journalists who asked him about Russian dissident Alexei Navalny’s death in prison in Siberia. Budanov confirmed the Kremlin’s claims that Navalny died of a blood clot. Navalny was not murdered.

Here are a few of the numerous times Nikki Haley used Navalny’s death this week to attack President Trump.

Haley demanded Donald Trump “answer for his death.” This made The New York Times.

Nikki Haley attacked Trump for not hitting Putin for Navalny’s murder.

Nikki Haley: “The only comment he’s going to make about Navalny is not hitting Putin for murdering him…Instead, he’s going to compare himself to Navalny?”

Haley attacked Trump on Twitter following Navalny’s death.

Nikki Haley: Donald Trump could have condemned Vladimir Putin for being a murderous thug. Trump could have praised Navalny’s courage. Instead, he stole a page from liberals’ playbook, denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia.

Nikki’s simple question to Donald Trump

Nikki Haley also demanded that Donald Trumpanwser to whether he thinks Putin is responsible for Navalney’s death.

Here’s the short answer: “No.”

Someone really needs to start looking into where Nikki is getting all of her funding. Her only purpose is to spew hate against Donald Trump at this point.

