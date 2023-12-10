Billionaire Democrat Mega Donor Who Visited Epstein Island Funds Nikki Haley Soley ‘To Stop Donald Trump’

Billionaire Reid Hoffman, a mega-donor to Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, is throwing his support behind former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in her bid for the presidency to strategically derail former President Donald Trump’s from securing the Republican nomination.

Hoffman, worth $2.1 billion, is the co-founder of LinkedIn and has admittedly visited convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epsein’s private island.

The Stand for America PAC, which backs Haley in the GOP primary, was approached by Hoffman in December about contributing a $250,000 donation to Haley’s campaign.

As the New York Times reports, “The pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund Inc., was asked specifically by Mr. Hoffman’s political team if it would take money from Mr. Hoffman, given that he is a Democrat who actively supports President Biden, Mr. Mehlhorn said. The super PAC, he added, said yes.”

Hoffman published an open letter on his LinkedIn platform on Tuesday, admitting his sole purpose for making the large donation to Haley’s campaign in the GOP primary is to stop Trump.

So why Nikki Haley? Plainly, because Governor Haley is also the only Republican nominee other than Trump with any chance of winning the GOP nomination,” Hoffman wrote.

“Nikki Haley has disappointed me with her inconsistency in denouncing Trump, especially after the violence of January 6, and I disagree with a wide swath of her policy views. Yet, American politics are in crisis. While we are fighting to defend the idea of America from the threat of Trumpism, we need to engage with people with whom we disagree about many areas of policy and culture. Nikki Haley would not be as good for America as Joe Biden, but America would survive her administration.

“If America is to avoid another Trump presidency, it will be because Trump loses an election next year. If he is to lose, it will either be to Nikki Haley in the primary. or Joe Biden in the general. I have invested in the Stand for America PAC supporting Nikki Haley because I agree with Jamie Dimon’s recent comments that Democrats should support Haley in the primary and Biden in the general election.”

Hoffman, along with billionaire George Soros, is one of the Democrat Party’s biggest billionaires.

He and Soros are reportedly “behind a clandestine group that bills itself as the “Good Information Foundation.”

As Breitbart News reports: