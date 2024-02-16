Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny Dies in Arctic Circle Soviet Era Gulag According to Prison Authority

Russian democracy activist Alexei Navalny, 47, died in a Soviet era gulag located north of the Arctic Circle on Friday, according to the Russian prison authority. Navalny leaves behind his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, and their two children.

Alexei Navalny in a prison. Photo: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Navalny reportedly fell ill and died while taking a walk. Navalny’s wife and lawyers are awaiting confirmation of his death. Navalny was an opponent of Russian President Vladmir Putin and had been persecuted for decades, poisoned and jailed.

Navalny revealed in December he had been secretly taken to the Polar Wolf gulag, after being sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison for “extremism”. Navalny had returned to Russia in 2021 after leaving for treatment in Germany for poisoning with aovichok nerve agent. A timeline of Navalny’s poisoning, court battles and sentences can be read at this link.

A defiant Navalny appeared in court on Thursday where he mocked the judge, asking him to send money to his prison account.

Muscovites bravely lined up Friday to lay flowers for Navalny:

Yulia Navalnaya spoke about her husband’s reported death at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

After a week of promoting Russia following his interview with Vladimir Putin, Tucker Carlson harshly condemned the death of Navalny.

A younger, healthier and freer Navalny in 2007:

