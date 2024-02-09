Here Are the Photos of Joe Biden’s Classified Documents Scattered All Over the Place – Still No Charges

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Thursday released a 345-page report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

Biden wasn’t charged.

According to Robert Hur, In 2017, Joe Biden read aloud classified passages about meetings in the Situation Room to his ghostwriter “verbatim on at least three occasions” – and Biden still wasn’t charged.

And still no charges.

Here is glaring example of the two-tiered justice system in America (per Julie Kelly):

Trump charged with willfully retaining 21 documents with “TOP SECRET” markings.

Biden, according to a chart at the end of Hur’s report, retained 18 files with “TOP SECRET” markings.

Trump charged with willfully retaining 9 files with “SECRET” markings.

Biden had 36 papers with “SECRET” markings.

ONLY TRUMP WAS CHARGED!

The special counsel included photos (screenshots below) of the classified documents stored in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers.

Classified documents were improperly stored at Penn Biden Center, Biden’s Delaware garage and at his Virginia home.