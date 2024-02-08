Joe Biden Read Aloud Classified Passages About Highly Sensitive Meetings in Situation Room to Ghostwriter “Nearly Verbatim on at Least Three Occasions” – Still No Charges!

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Thursday released a 345-page report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.

At least 5 White House aides, including former White House Counsel Dana Remus were involved in Biden’s classified documents scandal.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

“Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home,” According to the report reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

According to Robert Hur, In 2017, Joe Biden read aloud classified passages about meetings in the Situation Room to his ghostwriter “verbatim on at least three occasions” – and Biden still wasn’t charged.

Biden “willfully retained his classified notebooks… stored them in his house and he knew he was not allowed to do so.”

“We also considered whether Mr. Biden willfully disclosed national defense information to his ghostwriter by reading aloud certain classified notebook passages to the ghostwriter nearly verbatim on at least three occasions,” the report read.

Biden wasn’t charged for reading classified information to his ghostwriter because jurors could conclude his actions were “unintentional.”

“Mr. Biden should have known that by reading his unfiltered notes about classified meetings in the Situation Room, he risked sharing classified information with his ghostwriter. But the evidence does not show that when Mr. Biden shared the specific passages with his ghostwriter, Mr. Biden knew the passages were classified and intended to share classified information. Mr. Biden’s lapses in attention and vigilance demonstrate why former officials should not keep classified materials unsecured at home and read them aloud to others, but jurors could well conclude that Mr. Biden’s actions were unintentional. We therefore decline to charge Mr. Biden for disclosure of these passages to his ghostwriter.” the report read.

When reviewing the notebooks with Zwonitzer, Mr. Biden sometimes read aloud classified notes verbatim, but he also sometimes appeared to skip over classified information, and he warned Zwonitzer that the material in the notebooks could be classified.

Biden told the Special Counsel that he told his ghostwriter that the information in his notebook was classified – but he did not actually mean “classified.”

“In Mr. Biden’s written answers to questions from our office, he called into question whether he knew the information in his notebooks was classified. In those answers, Mr. Biden explained that when he described material in his notebooks to Zwonitzer as “classified” he did not actually mean “classified.” According to Mr. Biden, “I may have used the word ‘classified’ with Mr. Zwonitzer in a generic sense, to refer not to the formal classification of national security information, but to sensitive or private topics to ensure that Mr. Zwonitzer would not write about them.” Mr. Biden qualified this answer by explaining, “I do not recall the specific conversations you reference with Mr. Zwonitzer, which took place more than six years ago,” the report read.

Robert Hur said this is not a credible explanation – but he still decided against charging Joe Biden!

The classified information did not make it in Joe Biden’s published books.

THIS IS A GLARING EXAMPLE OF THE TWO-TIERED JUSTICE SYSTEM IN AMERICA

In June Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump was charged in a federal court in Florida with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

The Special Counsel did not charge Trump with dissemination of the national defense information related to documents stored at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

According to the indictment reviewed by this reporter, In July 2021, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, during an audio-recorded meeting with a reporter and two staffers, Trump “showed and described a “plan of attack” that Trump said was prepared for him by the DoD and a senior military official.”

The Florida indictment did not include a charge for the so-called ‘Iran memo’ – so Jack Smith can hit Trump with charges in another venue outside of Florida.

Jack Smith floated possibly charging Trump with crimes for sharing the ‘Iran memo’ with a reporter, but Joe Biden wasn’t charged for reading aloud classified passages about highly sensitive military information to his ghostwriter.