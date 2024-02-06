GOP Rep. Massie: Secret Service Deleted Texts From J6 and Destroyed Their Phones AFTER Being Told by Congress to Preserve Them

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie accused DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas of being involved in the obstruction of Congress scandal related to deleted J6 text messages.

According to a Jack Smith filing in December, the DOJ may be a part of the scandal of the ‘missing’ Secret Service text messages.

“Secret Service deleted texts from J6 and destroyed their phones AFTER being told by Congress to preserve them,” Massie said on Monday. “Obstruction of Congress occurred under Sec Mayorkas.”

Massie also asked Democrat Rep Bennie Thompson whether he ever investigated to so-called ‘bomb’ with a kitchen timer attached to it placed near Kamala Harris at the DNC headquarters on the eve of the January 6 Capitol riot.

“I asked Chair of J6 committee [Bennie Thompson] about this & whether he even investigated the bomb placed near VP Harris. Nothing!” Massie said.

Massie continued, “Here are the two documents I submitted in the hearing for the record. In the first document, former Chairman Thompson suggests a crime was committed. The second document, as well as a third provided here, point out those crimes occurred while Mayorkas was over the Secret Service.”

In 2022 the Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog opened a criminal investigation into the Secret Service’s ‘deletion’ of January 6 text messages.

According to CNBC, the Secret Service was notified of the investigation and ordered to stop its internal forensic probe into the erased text messages.

As previously reported, the Secret Service was accused of ‘deleting’ text messages from January 5 and January 6 by the agency’s watchdog.

The Secret Service told the January 6 Committee that it has no new text messages related to the Capitol protest after it turned over documents and data.

“We have informed the January 6th Select Committee of the Inspector General’s request and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure we are fully cooperative with all oversight efforts and that they do not conflict with each other,” the Secret Service said, according to CNBC.

The watchdog claims the Secret Service deleted the text messages after an oversight panel probing the agency’s response to January 6 requested the electronic communications.

The Secret Service denied the accusations and said all of the requested text messages had been saved.

“The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday will cast a historic vote on Mayorkas impeachment resolution.