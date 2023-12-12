New Jack Smith Filing Reveals DOJ May Be Part of Scandal of ‘Missing’ Secret Service Texts

According to a new Jack Smith filing the DOJ may be a part of the scandal of the ‘missing’ Secret Service text messages.

Jack Smith in his Monday night filing objected to Trump’s demands for evidence from the Department of Homeland Security and January 6 Committee.

Per Julie Kelly:

It appears DOJ is part of the scandal of the missing Secret Service texts. As I reported a few days ago, thousands of texts between 2 dozen Secret Service officials/agents including the director and Robert Engel–the agent Trump allegedly attacked on J6 according to Cassidy Hutchinson–were deleted at the end of Jan 2021. USSS claimed the purge was caused by a pre-planned reset of devices–and it happened after House Dems notified exec branch to preserve records related to Jan 6. J6 committee subpoenaed the texts only to be told they were not recoverable. Now it looks like DOJ had actual phones but still could not find the deleted messages? This is insane–no one can possibly believe this given the invasive tools the govt has and has used in this investigation. This is in addition to Biden’s DHS refusing to give House GOP numerous transcribed interviews with Secret Service officials–also apparently the one with Engel.

“WHAT IS THE SECRET SERVICE HIDING?” Julie Kelly said.

New: Last night, Jack Smith filed a motion objecting to Trump's demands for vast amounts of evidence from various agencies including DHS and J6 committee. I will post some highlights… It appears DOJ is part of the scandal of the missing Secret Service texts. As I reported a… pic.twitter.com/3V4o8Wggf1 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) December 10, 2023

The Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog last year opened a criminal investigation into the Secret Service’s ‘deletion’ of January 6 text messages.

According to CNBC, the Secret Service was notified of the investigation on Wednesday and ordered to stop its internal forensic probe into the erased text messages.

As previously reported, the Secret Service was accused of ‘deleting’ text messages from January 5 and January 6 by the agency’s watchdog.

The Secret Service told the January 6 Committee that it has no new text messages related to the Capitol protest after it turned over documents and data.

The Secret Service released a statement Thursday evening on the latest attack from the DHS watchdog.

“We have informed the January 6th Select Committee of the Inspector General’s request and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure we are fully cooperative with all oversight efforts and that they do not conflict with each other,” the Secret Service said, according to CNBC.

The watchdog claims the Secret Service deleted the text messages after an oversight panel probing the agency’s response to January 6 requested the electronic communications.

The Secret Service denied the accusations and said all of the requested text messages had been saved.

“The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.