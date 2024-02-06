The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to cast a historic vote on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

The House Rules Committee voted 8-4 late Monday night to advance the impeachment case against Alejandro Mayorkas to the House floor for a full vote.

The resolution, H. Res. 863, accuses Secretary Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors, setting the stage for a contentious vote in the House of Representatives.

Secretary Mayorkas, who has been at the center of the immigration debate, faces a full House vote on Tuesday.

However, the impeachment drive has hit an unexpected snag as two RINOs, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), have declared their intentions to vote against the resolution. Republicans have a razor-thin three-vote majority in the House.

Rep. McClintock, who represents California, has declared his stance against impeachment, echoing Rep. Buck’s sentiments and further complicating the Republican majority’s efforts.

“The only way to stop the border invasion is to replace the Biden administration at the ballot box. Swapping one leftist for another is a fantasy, solves nothing, excuses Biden’s culpability, and unconstitutionally expands impeachment that someday will bite Republicans,” McClintock wrote on X.

McClintock claimed that Mayorkas did not commit an impeachable crime.

“The Homeland Security Committee has reported two articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas: “Willful and Systemic Refusal to Comply with the Law,” and “Breach of Public Trust.” The articles accurately summarize the enormous economic and social damage the Administration’s border policies have done to the American people. They make a compelling case that this policy is deliberate and that the administration callously disregards the harm it is doing. They show that the administration’s policy is the result of its reversing the successful policies of the Trump administration. They are unassailable in showing that the nation’s immigration laws are deliberately being minimized by poor enforcement. The problem is that they fail to identify an impeachable crime that Mayorkas has committed. In effect, they stretch and distort the Constitution in order to hold the administration accountable for stretching and distorting the law.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized McClintock’s position via Twitter, accusing him of neglecting the will of the American people and failing to uphold his office’s duties, urging him to “grow some courage and read the room. The room is our country.”

Rep. Ken Buck, in an interview with MSNBC, firmly stated his decision not to support impeachment.

“I’m not changing my mind. I have met with Chairman Green from the Homeland Security Committee. I have met with the staff. I have talked to outside constitutional experts. I’ve talked to former members of Congress about what this would mean for Congress. I believe I have done my due diligence, and I am standing firm at this point on this. If there’s some new evidence, I’m happy to look at it, but I don’t believe there will be,” Ken Buck said.

The House is now voting on Mayorkas impeachment resolution. Watch the live video here: