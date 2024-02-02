Gloating E. Jean Carroll Holds Star-Studded NYC Party to Celebrate $83M Trump Defamation Victory, Fake News Media Names Her an Icon

In the aftermath of E. Jean Carroll’s $83.3 million defamation victory against former President Donald Trump, a select group of media elites and celebrities gathered at the Flower Shop bar in New York’s Lower-East Side for a celebration.

The party, thrown by MSNBC’s Molly Jong-Fast and saw an assembly of media elites and celebrities, including MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, former Saturday Night Live producer Marci Klein, New York Times opinion writer Lydia Polgreen, and Sarah Ellison of the Washington Post, all paying homage to nutcase E. Jean Carroll.

“She seemed delighted and vindicated. She was in awe and victorious,” one guest reported, according to Daily Mail.

“She looked like a hero. It’s great to see women winning the day,” added another.

This week, a giddy, gloating E. Jean Carroll appeared on the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC Monday night to talk about her winning an $83 million judgment against President Trump. Trump has vociferously denied Carroll’s accusation.

Appearing with her smiling attorneys Roberta ‘Robbie’ Kaplan and Shawn Crowley, the 80-year-old Carroll gushed to Maddow about wanting to take her on a shopping spree with Trump’s money, saying, “First thing, Rachel, you and I are going to go shopping, we’re going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes…Rachel, what do you want, penthouse? It’s yours, Rachel! Penthouse? And France? You want France? You want to go fishing in France?”

Crowley cut in, saying, “That’s a joke.”

Carroll also appeared on “CNN This Morning” and joked about what she would do with Trump’s money.

“No, but we’re inspired to not waste a penny of this,” Carroll said. “And we have some good ideas that we’re working on.”

Carroll also appeared on Good Morning American with her attorney, Roberta Kaplan (no relation to Judge Lewis Kaplan). She said she wants to give money to something Trump hates to cause him pain.

“I’d like to give the money to something Donald Trump hates. That will cause him pain for something, to give money to certain things. Perhaps a fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump,” E. Jean Carroll said on Good Morning America.

Judge Kaplan has allowed E. Jean Carroll to sue President Trump for alleged rape. A case President Trump has adamantly denied.

Here’s what you need to know about E. Jean Carroll, that was previously reported here on The Gateway Pundit. Most of these information were deemed “inadmissible” by the judge per John LeFevre:

She couldn’t recall the date, month, season, or year the incident happened

She never told anyone about it, despite being publicly obsessed with her own sexuality

The dress she claims to have been wearing didn’t exist at the time

Her description of the dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman was inaccurate, making her sequence of events impossible

Her lawsuit was bankrolled by Jeffrey Epstein pal and Democrat (and Nikki Haley) mega-donor Reid Hoffman

Democrats created a law (The Adult Survivors Act in 2022) to enable her lawsuit to proceed

Her accusation is the exact plotline of an episode of Law & Order (one of her “favorite shows”)

Trump’s Apprentice was also one of her favorite shows

She has a history of falsely accusing men of rape, including Les Moonves

She told Anderson Cooper, “most people think of rape as being sexy. Think of the fantasies.”

She made a career promoting promiscuity, even writing glowingly of sexual assault and naming her cat Vagina

Carroll’s interviews on TV, social media posts, and inconsistent information concerning her allegations should have been enough to throw out any case, but not with Judge Kaplan. It’s against President Trump.