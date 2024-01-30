Gloating E. Jean Carroll Offers to Take Rachel Maddow on Shopping Spree with Trump’s $83 Million (VIDEO)

A giddy, gloating E. Jean Carroll appeared on the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC Monday night to talk about her winning an $83 million judgement against President Trump in federal court in New York City last week over alleged defamation over comments made by Trump after he lost a civil suit involving a bizarre accusation of sexual assault in the 1990s in a New York City department store. Trump has vociferously denied the accusation by Carroll.

Carroll had taken a previous victory lap on the Monday morning news shows (TGP report by Cristina Laila here.)

Appearing with her smiling attorneys Roberta ‘Robbie’ Kaplan and Shawn Crowley, the 80-year-old Carroll gushed to Maddow about wanting to take her on a shopping spree with Trump’s money, saying, “First thing, Rachel, you and I are going to go shopping, we’re going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes…Rachel, what do you want, penthouse? It’s yours, Rachel! Penthouse? And France? You want France? You want to go fishing in France?”

Crowley cut in saying, “That’s a joke.”

Carroll also spoke about being terrified in the days before the trial and having a “breakdown”, saying, “I couldn’t talk and I couldn’t go on.” Carroll told Maddow she would be willing to sue Trump again if her lawyers recommended it.

Break down of the award to Carroll (NBC News excerpt):

Former President Donald Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll over $83 million in damages for repeatedly defaming her, a jury found Friday. The nine-person jury began deliberations in federal court in New York at 1:40 p.m. ET and reached a verdict in just under three hours. The award included $11 million for damage to Carroll’s reputation, $7.3 million for emotional harm and other damages, and $65 million in punitive damages. …The verdict is the second for Carroll against Trump. A different jury last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a New York City department store in the 1990s and for defaming her by mocking her claims after he left the White House. They awarded her $5 million in damages, a judgment Trump is appealing. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan — no relation to Carroll’s attorney —found Trump liable for defamation in the current case based on that jury’s findings. That finding barred Trump from testifying that Carroll’s claim was made up, but Trump still managed to do so in his short testimony. “I consider it a false accusation,” he said.

The Maddow Blog posted, “Apparently, imagining how to spend Donald Trump’s money is as fun as you might have guessed.”

Excerpt from YouTube transcript, lightly edited for formatting:

Maddow: YOU'VE TALKED ABOUT USING SOME OF TRUMP'S MONEY THAT YOU'RE ABOUT TO GET TO HELPIN6 SHORE UP WOMEN'S RIGHTS. DO YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MIGHT BE, WHAT THAT MIGHT LOOK LIKE? Carroll: YES, RACHEL, YES! Maddow: TELL ME. Carroll: I HAVE SUCH, SUCH GREAT IDEAS FOR ALL THE GOOD I'M GOING TO DO WITH THIS MONEY. FIRST THING, RACHEL, YOU AND I ARE GOING TO GO SHOPPING. WE'RE GOING GET COMPLETELY NEW WARDROBES, NEW SHOES, MOTORCYCLE FOR CROWLEY, NEW FISHING ROD FOR ROBBIE. RACHEL, WHAT DO YOU WANT? PENTHOUSE? IT'S YOURSELF. RACHEL. Maddow: NOTHING. Carroll: PENTHOUSE IN FRANCE? YOU WANT FRANCE? YOU WANT TO GO FISHING IN FRANCE? Maddow: NO. Carroll: ALL RIGHT, ALL RIGHT. Lawyer Shawn Crowley: THAT'S A JOKE. Maddow: ALTHOUGH, IF ME FISHING IN FRANCE COULD DO SOMETHING FOR WOMEN'S RIGHTS, I WOULD TAKE THE HIT, I WOULD OBVIOUSLY TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM.

Videos of the complete Maddow interview posted by MSNBC to YouTube:

Conservative activist Greg Price commented:

Reminder: – She doesn’t remember the year is supposedly happen.

– Her story mirrored the plot of a Law & Order SVU episode

– The dress she claimed to be wearing hadn’t even been designed yet

– Her lawsuit was funded by Reid Hoffman and thought of by George Conway and Molly Jong Fast.

– She said on CNN “rape is sexy.”

– She was involved in changing NY state law so she could sue Trump in the first place