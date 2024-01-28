Who is Bill Clinton-Appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan, the Judge in the E. Jean Carroll Case?

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, a Bill Clinton appointee who presided over a defamation case involving Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll, has been under scrutiny for his rulings in this high-profile case.

On Friday, a jury ordered Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll over defamatory remarks he made about her while he was president in response to her rape accusation. It should be noted that the President of the United States has a degree of immunity while in office.

The damages awarded included $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

This decision follows Judge Kaplan’s ruling that Trump defamed Carroll by denying her rape accusation and suggesting her book, where she made these allegations, belonged in the fiction section.

Last year, Judge Kaplan found Trump’s appeal in one of Carroll’s defamation lawsuits to be “frivolous.”

This appeal was against a decision that denied Trump absolute presidential immunity for calling Carroll a liar. Kaplan’s ruling emphasized that Trump provided no substantial reason to suggest he would succeed on appeal and certified the appeal as frivolous.

Judge Kaplan has allowed E. Jean Carroll to sue President Trump for alleged rape. A case President Trump has adamantly denied.

Here’s what you need to know about E. Jean Carroll, that was previously reported here on The Gateway Pundit. Most of these information were deemed “inadmissible” by the judge per John LeFevre:

She couldn’t recall the date, month, season, or year the incident happened

She never told anyone about it, despite being publicly obsessed with her own sexuality

The dress she claims to have been wearing didn’t exist at the time

Her description of the dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman was inaccurate, making her sequence of events impossible

Her lawsuit was bankrolled by Jeffrey Epstein pal and Democrat (and Nikki Haley) mega-donor Reid Hoffman

Democrats created a law (The Adult Survivors Act in 2022) to enable her lawsuit to proceed

Her accusation is the exact plotline of an episode of Law & Order (one of her “favorite shows”)

Trump’s Apprentice was also one of her favorite shows

She has a history of falsely accusing men of rape, including Les Moonves

She told Anderson Cooper, “most people think of rape as being sexy. Think of the fantasies.”

She made a career promoting promiscuity, even writing glowingly of sexual assault and naming her cat Vagina

Carroll’s interviews on TV, social media posts, and inconsistent information concerning her allegations should have been enough to throw out any case, but not with Judge Kaplan. It’s against President Trump.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan is known for his involvement in high-profile cases, including the lawsuit against Prince Andrew. He signed court papers formally dismissing the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew after the lawyers on both sides asked for the dismissal.

NPR reported:

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan signed court papers dismissing the August lawsuit after lawyers on both sides asked him to do so earlier in the day. The judge had given them until March 17 to complete the deal or he would set a trial date. The lawsuit cannot be refiled. The lawyers revealed three weeks ago that they had tentatively agreed to a settlement in which the prince would donate to Virginia Giuffre’s charity and make the declaration about her character.

In 2022, Kaplan was assigned to the Sam Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency case.

TGP reported that after allowing SBF to return home to his parent’s house before Christmas after being released, the judge recused herself from the case because of her husband’s conflicts.

Kaplan made a ruling that protects the deep state actions in the billion-dollar fraud case of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Kaplan agreed to a motion from Sam Bankman-Fried’s sureties to keep their identities redacted in the case and the prosecutor supported the motion.