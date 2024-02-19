Gina Godbehere Running for Maricopa County Attorney Against Incumbent Rachel Mitchell who Defended Maricopa County’s Rigged Elections – SIGN NOMINATION PETITION HERE

Republican Gina Godbehere is running in Arizona’s 2024 GOP Primary Election for Maricopa County Attorney to unseat incumbent Rachel Mitchell in 2024.

Godbehere announced her candidacy earlier this month, vowing to fight for “impactful change” and challenge the status quo in Maricopa County.

I am proud to announce my Candidacy for Maricopa County Attorney. I would be honored to have your support. Please follow me @ginaforjustice and sign my petition today. https://t.co/3wUmXdhSgL pic.twitter.com/xkd9n38VKT — Gina Godbehere Thomas (@GinaGodbehere) February 8, 2024

Though Kari Lake has not formally endorsed Godbehere’s campaign, she urges voters to “take two minutes right now” to sign Godbehere’s nomination petition and get her on the ballot. “Gina will prosecute the real criminals, restore Law and Order and bring transparency and ethics to Maricopa County,” said Lake.

Attention Maricopa County voters—if you want corruption rooted-out and real criminals prosecuted then take two minutes right now to sign the petition to get Gina Godbehere on the ballot for Maricopa County Attorney.

Gina will prosecute the real criminals,… https://t.co/ywwQJEeYSz — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 17, 2024

Rachel Alexander of the Arizona Sun Times reports,

Bryan Blehm, who is representing Lake in her lawsuit challenging election wrongdoing in her gubernatorial race, told The Arizona Sun Times, “Maricopa County is long overdue for effective leadership in the county attorney’s office. That office needs significant change starting with the lifetime tenure attorneys.” Godbehere spent over 25 years as a Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prosecutor, then moved on to serve as the City Attorney for Goodyear. She has gone to trial on every type of felony case, including first-degree premeditated murder. She helped develop the first juvenile drug court and implemented the juvenile transfer offender program. She is the co-author and creator of the Ultimate Trial Research Notebook used by prosecution agencies throughout Arizona. She co-founded Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life (SUSUSL) in 2018. After encountering a scene at a high school where two teenage girls were killed in a murder-suicide, she started the organization to “spread awareness that when someone’s life is in danger, speaking up and telling a trusted adult is the right thing to do and it may just save a life.” SUSUSL puts on annual conferences, which have grown to almost 5,000 attendees and reaches over 400,000 students throughout Arizona. Godbehere told EZAZ in 2022 that if she becomes the county attorney, she intends to form “an Election Integrity Task Force that will work to ensure all of our laws are enforced.” “Let me be clear, if there is evidence our election laws were broken, the offender will be prosecuted,” she said.

Incumbent Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell took office after former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel resigned on March 21st, 2022. Adel was silent on the stolen 2020 election in Maricopa County, where the Arizona Senate’s full forensic audit uncovered massive fraud and law violations, and there was a glimmer of hope that Maricopa County could replace her with an attorney who would fight for honest elections.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, tasked with filling Adel’s vacancy, made applicants fill out a questionnaire asking whether or not the candidate believes fraud occurred in the 2020 Presidential Election. The supervisors then hand-picked Rachel Mitchell, who was the only candidate who immediately said the Board ran a clean election. The other two candidates, Anni Foster and Gina Godbehere, reportedly avoided answering the question initially.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on multiple instances of egregious wrongdoing by incumbent Rachel Mitchell since being appointed by the Board of Supervisors and reelected in 2022.

Mitchell defended the County’s decision to unconstitutionally exclude The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson from election-related press conferences before, during, and after the sham 2022 general election, where 60% of voting machines across Maricopa failed on election day, disenfranchising Republican in-person voters. Maricopa County later entered a settlement agreement with The Gateway Pundit and paid $175,000 in damages to our organization.

Mitchell then defended the Maricopa County Elections Department’s sham elections and requested sanctions against the attorneys for Kari Lake, Abe Hamadeh, and Mark Finchem when they contested the obviously rigged election ran with tampered machines, tampered voter registrations, and phony mail-in ballots with no chain of custody or signature verification.

And most recently, Mitchell’s office indicted Turning Point USA (TPUSA) reporters on harassment, assault, and disorderly conduct charges after defending themselves from an attack by a triggered Arizona State University professor. Surveillance video of the dispute clearly shows the professor as the aggressor who lunged at and attacked the journalists.

Abe Hamadeh commented on X earlier this month,

I worked with @Rachel1Mitchell and it’s sad to see what she’s become. Rachel is the political establishment’s puppet and protects the corrupt cabal. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office deserves better. Rachel withheld EVIDENCE of the provisional ballots in our election lawsuit, only handing it over to us AFTER the trial. Insane. She sought SANCTIONS against @KariLake for challenging the corrupt and rigged November 2022 election. She violated the First Amendment and wasted 175,000+ after she settled and defended Maricopa County BOS decision to BAN @gatewaypundit’s @ConradsonJordan from covering the County’s press conferences. She had a radical DEMOCRAT Chief of Staff. She DISINVITED a sexual assault survivor from being the keynote speaker because the survivor criticized Katie Hobbs. She continues to side with Adrian Fontes and Kris Mayes in our ongoing election lawsuit and refuses to count the valid votes. She pressed charges against @TPUSA journalists and activists after they were assaulted on ASU’s campus. Prosecutors who currently work at that office are APPALLED by her judgment and weakness. Rachel failed, it’s time for fresh blood who doesn’t owe anyone any special favors.