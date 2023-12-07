Maricopa County Attorney RINO Rachel Mitchell’s Office Charges TPUSA Journalists Who Were Attacked by Arizona State University Professor – But Not The Professor Who Assaulted Them

RINO Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell must be primaried and removed from office.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) reporters have been indicted on harassment, assault and disorderly conduct charges by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office after defending themselves from an attack by a triggered Arizona State University professor. ASU police appear to imply it was a hate crime — out of self-defense.

The junk indictment names the cameraman Branden Ellis and reporter Kalen De’Almeida.

12News reports,

Arizona State University police are investigating an alleged campus attack on a queer instructor who was confronted by a video crew with the right-wing group Turning Point USA. “The reported assault is being investigated as a potential bias or prejudicially motivated incident,” police spokesman Adam Wolfe said in an email to 12News. Boyles is a founder of Drag Story Hour. He teaches writing and a course on LGBTQ+ youth in pop culture and politics.

After Turning Point USA posted a video of an altercation between journalists of their Frontlines brand and an LGBTQ professor who posted an image of his bloodied face after the conflict, the Arizona media establishment and left-wing groups lashed out against the conservative youth group.

Strangely, when surveillance video of the dispute released by the Arizona State University Police Department clearly shows the professor as the aggressor who lunged at the journalists, the university actually doubled down and attacked TPUSA by issuing a statement through university President Michael Crow.

“David Boyles, an instructor in the ASU English Department, was followed, harassed, pushed and injured by two men identified by Turning Point USA as their ‘reporter’ and ‘cameraman,’ the dishonest statement from ASU begins. If he(?) didn’t want to be pushed, he shouldn’t have lunged at and presented a threat to the young conservative journalists.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on video footage of the male ASU professor, dressed in a skirt, attacking TPUSA’s Frontlines cameraman because he didn’t like the questions he was being asked. Arizona has one-party consent recording laws, and the reporters were within their rights to film and question the individual.

In an exclusive statement to The Gateway Pundit, the expert analysis of Arizona State University Journalism Professor Jason Watkins disagrees with ASU President Michael Crow’s characterization of the incident.

As seen below, the professor appears to attack the cameraman before the other journalist, within his rights to do so, stops the attacker.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s office is now charging the innocent individuals with a crime.

This is the same office, headed by RINO Rachel Mitchell, that failed to secure a conviction against confessed pedophile and former Democrat State Senator Tony Navarrete. Navarrete reportedly, in a recorded phone call monitored by police, “acknowledged touching the victim’s penis and performing oral sex on the youth multiple times over several years,” according to Maricopa County Superior Court documents. However, Mitchell’s office failed to convict Navarrete after a mistrial despite the recorded admission of guilt. A retrial has been ordered for February 12, and Navarrete faces seven counts involving pedophilia.

How did they fail to prosecute a case where there is a recorded admission?

“I’m sorry, mijo.” Former @azdemparty lawmaker Tony Navarrete reportedly acknowledged sexually assaulting his nephews in a phone call monitored by police and then apologized… Then he pleaded not guilty and will get off if @Rachel1Mitchell’s office fails to convict him pic.twitter.com/SmEe0Z6mXD — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) October 31, 2023

The incompetent prosecution couldn’t even file their political persecution case correctly, reportedly naming the wrong individual in the initial indictment. The charges needed to be dismissed against Branden Robert Ellis and refiled against Branden Joel Ellis, and a subsequent apology letter was issued to Branden Robert Ellis. What a joke!

Former Assistant Arizona Attorney General Jen Wright and acting DNI under President Trump Ric Grenell chimed in on the persecution of TPUSA journalists and called on somebody to challenge Mitchell next election cycle via X:

Grenell: “Republican” wimp and lazy politician @Rachel1Mitchell longs for Democrats in Maricopa County to like her. Now she’s going after Conservative @TPUSA staffers. Rachel is so afraid of Kris Mayes. It’s time to defeat Rachel. Who’s ready to run against her?

Wright: You have the right to ask hard questions. You have the right to say objectionable things. You have the right to defend yourself/others when attacked. @Rachel1Mitchell uses @marcoattorney’s office to do the bidding of leftist extremists. @RichardGrenell is right.

You have the right to ask hard questions. You have the right to say objectionable things. You have the right to defend yourself/others when attacked.@Rachel1Mitchell uses @marcoattorney’s office to do the bidding of leftist extremists.@RichardGrenell is right. https://t.co/myW0JCrh8H — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) December 7, 2023

As Jen Wright further noted, the journalists and TPUSA may have a case for malicious prosecution and damage to their reputations.

.@marcoattorney has paid out settlements for #MaliciousProsecution; I suspect they’ll pay out again to @TPUSA reporters who appear to have defended themselves against an @asu professor’s attack. You don’t get to attack reporters because you don’t like their questions. https://t.co/rAwLPdhsFU pic.twitter.com/aKxCv78X8l — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) December 7, 2023

TPUSA issued a strong statement on the charges against their reporters, noting that they “did absolutely nothing wrong.”

“We will vigorously defend them and look forward to taking this matter into a courtroom where the very clear video evidence documenting what actually happened will quickly prevail over ASU’s gaslighting and the media’s propaganda. Our team members will be vindicated,” the statement concludes.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the atrocious persecution of conservatives in Arizona.