The Georgia Bar Association is Now Interfering — Advises Witness Not to Answer Questions About Fani Willis and Nathan Wade in Scandal Investigation

The Georgia Bar Association is now interfering in the Fani Willis-Nathan Wade scandal as it advises a witness not to answer questions pertaining to the alleged improper relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The advice comes amid an ongoing scandal that threatens to derail a significant election interference case involving former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee is set to review evidence this morning regarding accusations that Willis engaged in an improper relationship with Wade, potentially compromising the integrity of the case.

These allegations have intensified since The Gateway Pundit reported the possibility that Willis could be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump and several associates over her conduct.

Earlier this month, Willis and Wade were subpoenaed for an evidentiary hearing scheduled for today, stemming from a lawsuit filed by Michael Roman, a co-defendant in Trump’s RICO case. Ashleigh Merchant, representing Roman, has accused Willis’ office of “intentionally withholding information.”

During today’s proceedings, witness Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, testified that Willis and Wade initiated their relationship in 2019, contradicting the filings made by Wade and Willis claiming that the relationship began in 2022.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that on Monday’s hearing, the attorney found a discrepancy where Wade provided two contrasting sworn declarations in different courts about his improper relationship with Willis.

“We’ve got two declarations in two different courts, both sworn and filed with the court, that say something completely different,” the lawyer said.

“We’ve got a 2023 filing under oath by Mr. Wade, stating he didn’t have a relationship. Then we’ve got a filing stating he did have one starting in 2022.” “And then, once that came about, he fixed the incorrect affidavit that was filed back in 2023. So, we definitely have a conflict judge.”

Another witness, Terrence Bradley, a former law partner of Nathan Wade, claimed that the Georgia Bar Association had advised him not to answer questions due to the application of Rule 1.6 of confidentiality.

Rule 1.6: Confidentiality of Information (Client-Lawyer Relationship) states that a lawyer shall not reveal information relating to the representation of a client unless the client gives informed consent, the disclosure is impliedly authorized in order to carry out the representation or the disclosure is permitted…”

Bradley cited this rule as the reason for not answering questions, as he believed that it applied to all communications. The specifics of the advice given by the association were not disclosed, but it led Bradley to request an immediate review by the Supreme Court.

The defense argued that the bar’s advice prevented them from questioning Bradley effectively.

Ashleigh Merchant, the defense attorney involved in the case, expressed uncertainty about the Georgia Bar Association’s awareness of Wade’s filed affidavit, which she argued changed the privilege dynamics.

She claimed that Wade had waived certain aspects of privilege by including information about the relationship in his affidavit. She argued that since Wade had already disclosed the relationship, she should be allowed to ask qualifying questions regarding it.

The attorney emphasized that Wade should not be allowed to selectively disclose information while avoiding questioning about it. She contended that privilege should either be fully upheld or waived, and the current situation, where Wade is able to discuss the relationship on his own terms, is unacceptable.

WATCH:

Editor’s Note: We have updated our previous reporting to accurately reflect that it was the Georgia Bar Association, not the National Bar Association, related to the legal proceedings involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade.