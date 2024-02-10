Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Calls Tucker Carlson a ‘Traitor’ For Holding an Interview with Vlad Putin

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Tucker Carlson released his highly anticipated interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening.

In the interview, Tucker Carlson discussed many topics, such as the war in Ukraine, imprisoned WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, the Nord Stream pipeline, NATO, Bill Clinton, and much more.

At one point during the interview, Vladimir Putin discussed the open US border with Mexico.

Putin asked Tucker Carlson why America was fighting for Ukraine’s border and refusing to defend it’s own border?

The far left American media was outraged that Tucker Carlson would sit with Vladimir Putin and hold an open conversation about Russia and the West.

Former British Prime Minister was outraged that Tucker would perform actual journalism. The failed prime minister labeled Tucker Carlson a “traitor” for holding the interview.

Wow. That’s a bit dramatic.

Via The Hill:

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, called out conservative commentator Tucker Carlson for interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Around the world, people are watching that ludicrous interview with Vladimir Putin conducted by Tucker Carlson, and we must not fall for this tissue of lies above all for the notion that Putin is somehow fated to succeed in Ukraine. On the contrary, he is doomed to failure,” Johnson said in a video posted by the Daily Mail. Carlson, a former pundit at Fox News, was pulled off the air by the network last year and has since launched his own media company and program on X, formerly known as Twitter. He announced Tuesday he would interview Putin, the first time a member of the Western media interviewed the Russian leader since he invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago. Johnson, in a Daily Mail op-ed Friday, criticized Carlson’s interviewing, saying he was “fawning, guffawing” and had “slack-jawed happiness at having a ‘scoop.’” The former prime minister said he “betrayed” viewers around the world.