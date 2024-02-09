Vladimir Putin Drops a Truth Bomb on US Politicians: Why Is America Fighting for Ukraine’s Border but Refuses to Defend Its Own Border? (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Tucker Carlson released his highly anticipated interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening.

In the interview, Tucker Carlson discussed many topics, such as the war in Ukraine, imprisoned WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, NATO, Bill Clinton, and much more.

At one point during the interview, Vladimir Putin discussed the open US border with Mexico.

Putin asked Tucker Carlson why America was fighting for Ukraine’s border and refusing to defend it’s own border?

That’s the question we ALL want to know. Why does Ukraine matter but our own border does not matter?

Vladimir Putin: “Do the United States need this? What for? Thousands of miles away from your national territory. You have issues on the border, issues with migration, issues with the national debt, more than 33 trillion dollars… You have nothing better to do so you should fight in Ukraine? Wouldn’t it be better to negotiate with Russia? Make an agreement. Realizing that Russia that will fight for it’s interest to the end. Return to common sense and look for solutions.” X (https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1755740016666390586?s=20)

